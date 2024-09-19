Phillies vs. Mets Series Preview: Including Telecast Information for All Four Games

The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to Flushing, Queens, New York on Thursday evening to being a four-game set with the hated New York Mets. The series is crucial one for each team. The Phillies have an opportunity to clinch a 2024 MLB Postseason berth and their first National League East title since 2011 during the series. There’s also an outside chance the Phillies could clinch a first-round bye in the Postseason if all goes well against the Mets. The Fightins will look to rebound from a rare series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers where the offense struck out 16-times over the final two games of the series.

As for the Mets, they’ve won 15 out of their last 20 games to overtake the Atlanta Braves for second place in the NL East (7.0 GB) and also have a two-game lead over Atlanta for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Mets have an outside shot at catching the Phillies in the National League East if they’re able to sweep and somethings go right over the final six games of the 2024 MLB season. The Mets are coming off of a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.

The two clubs met (no pun intended) last week and Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. The Phillies took two of three games in the crucial series that certainly had “Red October” vibes. The Phillies currently have the season series lead over New York, 6-3.

Here’s a look at the Phillies vs. Mets series including Phillies 2024 MLB Postseason scenarios, telecast information, and more!

Philadelphia Phillies 2024 MLB Postseason Scenarios

The most important magic numbers for the Philadelphia Phillies heading into this four-game series against the New York Mets is 2 and 4. The magic number for the Phillies to clinch a postseason berth is 2 and magic number to clinch the NL East crown is 4.

The Phillies can clinch a 2024 MLB Postseason berth with a win over the New York Mets on Thursday

The Phillies can clinch the 2024 National League East Division Championship with TWO wins over the New York Mets this weekend

The Phillies’ magic number to clinch a first-round bye in the 2024 MLB Postseason is 7

The Phillies’ magic number to clinch the No. 1 seed in the National League is 9

Phillies vs. Mets Telecast Schedule

Thursday 9/19/2024: Fox Sports | 7:15 PM

Fox Sports | 7:15 PM Friday 9/20/2024: Apple TV+ | 7:10 PM

Apple TV+ | 7:10 PM Saturday 9/21/2024: NBC Sports Philadelphia | 4:10 PM

NBC Sports Philadelphia | 4:10 PM Sunday 9/22/2024: ESPN | 6:40 PM

All games will be broadcast on SportsRadio 94 WIP and the Philadelphia Phillies radio network.

Probable Starting Pitching Matchups