Phillies

Phillies vs. Nationals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

After a two-game series split against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) will face off against NL East bottom dwellers, the Washington Nationals (55-67), for a three-game series starting Friday evening in Washington, DC. A unique twist to the series, the Phillies and Nats will depart DC after Saturday’s game for Central PA and the Little League World Series.  The teams will play in the 2023 Little League Classic on Sunday night from Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. The Classic will be televised on ESPN and played in front of the 2023 Little League World Series players and parents. 

The Phillies enter the series with a 2.0-games lead over San Francisco for the top National League wild card spot and a +3.5-games lead in the NL Wild Card standings as a whole.  Washington is simply playing out their season, the Nats sit 24.0-games behind the Braves in the NL East. 

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Washington Nationals probable pitchers, team stats, and more!

Current Philadelphia Phillies Postseason Odds

Prop Bet Odds Play
Philadelphia to Win the World Series +1800 BetMGM logo
Philadelphia to Win the National League +900 BetMGM logo

 

Bet on Philadelphia to Win the World Series (+1800)

Phillies vs. Nationals: Probable Pitchers

📆-Friday | ⚾- 7:05 PM/EDT | 📺- NBC Sports Philly | 📻- 94 WIP

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
M. Lorenzen 7-7 3.23 1.04 122.2 95 93 32 12
J. Adon 1-0 5.14 0.86 14.0 8 14 4 3

📆-Saturday | ⚾- 4:05 PM/EDT | 📺- NBC Sports Philly | 📻- 94 WIP

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
C. Sanchez 1-3 3.39 1.01 58.1 47 53 12 11
J. Irvin 3-5 4.76 1.41 90.2 92 74 36 17

 

📆-Sunday | ⚾- 7:10 PM/EDT | 📺- ESPN | 📻- 94 WIP | Note: Game Played in Williamsport, PA

 

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
R. Suarez 2-6 3.88 1.43 97.1 104 89 35 10
T. Williams 5-7 5.20 1.52 117.2 139 90 40 28

 

Phillies vs. Nationals: Offensive Leaders

Stats- ESPN

 

Phillies vs. Nationals: Pitching Leaders

Stats- ESPN

 

Phillies vs. Nationals: Team Stats

Stats- ESPN

 

Phillies vs. Nationals: Last Ten Games Head-to-Head

 
Thu, Aug 10, 2023 @PHI 6 WSN 2 W:Matt Strahm (8-3), L: Andrés Machado (3-1), S: none
Wed, Aug 09, 2023 @PHI 7 WSN 0 W:Michael Lorenzen (7-7), L: MacKenzie Gore (6-9), S: none
Tue, Aug 08, 2023 WSN 5 @PHI 4 W:Jordan Weems (3-0), L: Craig Kimbrel (6-3), S: Kyle Finnegan (18)
Tue, Aug 08, 2023 @PHI 8 WSN 4 W:Zack Wheeler (9-5), L: Trevor Williams (5-7), S: none
Sun, Jul 02, 2023 WSN 5 @PHI 4 W:Trevor Williams (5-4), L: Ranger Suárez (2-3), S: Hunter Harvey (8)
Sat, Jul 01, 2023 @PHI 19 WSN 4 W:Zack Wheeler (7-4), L: MacKenzie Gore (4-7), S: none
Fri, Jun 30, 2023 WSN 2 @PHI 1 W:Josiah Gray (6-6), L: Cristopher Sánchez (0-2), S: Hunter Harvey (7)
Sun, Jun 04, 2023 PHI 11 @WSN 3 W:Ranger Suárez (1-2), L: Trevor Williams (2-4), S: none
Sat, Jun 03, 2023 PHI 4 @WSN 2 W:Dylan Covey (1-1), L: MacKenzie Gore (3-4), S: Craig Kimbrel (8)
Fri, Jun 02, 2023 @WSN 8 PHI 7 W:Kyle Finnegan (3-2), L: Connor Brogdon (2-1), S: none
Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas Seas
2023 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
2022 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
2021 PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
All-time PHI PHI PHI PHI PHI
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies

Phillies Minor Leagues: A Trio of Phillies Prospects Promoted Including Justin Crawford

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 16 2023
Phillies
2024 MLB Free Agency: Five Position Players the Phillies Could Target in Free Agency
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 16 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 14 2023
Phillies
2023 Little League World Series: Media Little League Advances to Williamsport with a Walk-off Homer
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 11 2023
Phillies
Bryce Harper Injury: Phils’ Harper is Day-to-Day with Back Spasms
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 11 2023
Phillies
MLB Top 100 Prospects: Four Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Land on Updated MLB Pipeline Top 100 List
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 11 2023
Phillies
Phillies vs. Twins: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Aug 11 2023