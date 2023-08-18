Phillies vs. Nationals: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

After a two-game series split against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies (66-55) will face off against NL East bottom dwellers, the Washington Nationals (55-67), for a three-game series starting Friday evening in Washington, DC. A unique twist to the series, the Phillies and Nats will depart DC after Saturday’s game for Central PA and the Little League World Series. The teams will play in the 2023 Little League Classic on Sunday night from Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. The Classic will be televised on ESPN and played in front of the 2023 Little League World Series players and parents.
The Phillies enter the series with a 2.0-games lead over San Francisco for the top National League wild card spot and a +3.5-games lead in the NL Wild Card standings as a whole. Washington is simply playing out their season, the Nats sit 24.0-games behind the Braves in the NL East.
Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Washington Nationals probable pitchers, team stats, and more!