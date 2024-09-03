Sports Betting

Presque Isle Downs & Casino’s License Hearing With PGCB Set For Sept. 25

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
Since 2015, the Presque Isle Downs & Casino has not undergone a license renewal. A change in ownership and the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the casino majorly. However, there is hope for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino as the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) has scheduled a public hearing for the renewal of the casino’s license on September 25. The hearing is at the Summit Township Municipal Building in Erie, Pennsylvania. Citizens, public officials, and community groups will be able to voice their opinions and provide input. Presque Isle Downs & Casino offers slot machines and table games. The casino has proven to be a major entertainment hub in Erie County. Having their license renewed ensures that the casino can continue to operate and contribute to the local economy. 

Additionally, stakeholders will have a platform to voice their concerns about the casino’s performance and impact on the community. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to ensure everyone is given a chance to voice their opinion on September 25. In the renewal process, the casino will have a thorough review of its operations including responsible gambling along with efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

Why is community feedback important to the PGCB?

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has noted that community involvement is a key factor in the renewal hearing. They’ve invited citizens, public officials, and community groups to participate in the hearing later this month. To be involved in the hearing, they can provide written testimony or show up in person at the Summit Township Municipal Building in Erie, Pennsylvania. The information that the PGCB will relieve from the public hearing is invaluable to the renewal process. They’re giving a fair opportunity to all parties who want their opinion to be heard. In the end, it’s the PGCB that is responsible for deciding if Presque Isle Downs & Casino gets its license renewed. 

There is a lot at stake for the Presque Isle Downs & Casino in this renewal hearing. If their license is renewed, the casino could continue its operations and further invest in the market. That could happen through the introduction of new gaming options, enhancements to existing amenities, and the development of new entertainment offerings. The management at Presque Isle Downs & Casino is committed to promoting responsible gambling efforts, supporting local initiatives, and supporting the economy in Erie County. Presque Isle Downs & Casino has plans to explore new growth opportunities.

