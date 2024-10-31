Phillies

Ranger Suarez Tops the List of Philadelphia Phillies Arbitration Eligible Players

The Philadelphia Phillies already have $840 million-plus on the books heading into the 2025 MLB season. That number will climb with nine members of the ball club eligible for salary arbitration as the MLB hot stove season kicks into high gear. Included in the list of players eligible for arbitration are four corner stone players: INF Alec Bohm, OF Brandon Marsh, 2B Bryson Stott, and SP Ranger Suarez. Veterans Austin Hays and Edmundo Sosa are also eligible for arbitration along with bench mate Garrett Stubbs and sometimes MLB pitchers Jose Ruiz and Kolby Allard.

Here’s a look at how the salary projections for the Philadelphia Phillies arbitration eligible players.

Philadelphia Phillies Arbitration Eligible Players

 

Player Years of Service
Salary Projection
Ranger Suarez 5.112 $8.9MM
Austin Hays 5.057 $6.5MM
Jose Ruiz 4.148 $1.5MM
Edmundo Sosa 4.140 $2.5MM
Garrett Stubbs 4.120 $1.3MM
Alec Bohm 4.106 $8.3MM
Kolby Allard 4.021 $1.2MM
Brandon Marsh 3.078 $3.1MM
Bryson Stott 3.00 $3.7MM

 

Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
