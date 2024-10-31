Ranger Suarez Tops the List of Philadelphia Phillies Arbitration Eligible Players

The Philadelphia Phillies already have $840 million-plus on the books heading into the 2025 MLB season. That number will climb with nine members of the ball club eligible for salary arbitration as the MLB hot stove season kicks into high gear. Included in the list of players eligible for arbitration are four corner stone players: INF Alec Bohm, OF Brandon Marsh, 2B Bryson Stott, and SP Ranger Suarez. Veterans Austin Hays and Edmundo Sosa are also eligible for arbitration along with bench mate Garrett Stubbs and sometimes MLB pitchers Jose Ruiz and Kolby Allard.

Here’s a look at how the salary projections for the Philadelphia Phillies arbitration eligible players.

Philadelphia Phillies Arbitration Eligible Players

Player Years of Service Salary Projection Ranger Suarez 5.112 $8.9MM Austin Hays 5.057 $6.5MM Jose Ruiz 4.148 $1.5MM Edmundo Sosa 4.140 $2.5MM Garrett Stubbs 4.120 $1.3MM Alec Bohm 4.106 $8.3MM Kolby Allard 4.021 $1.2MM Brandon Marsh 3.078 $3.1MM Bryson Stott 3.00 $3.7MM