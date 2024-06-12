Relax Gaming Launches Online Slots In Pennsylvania With BetMGM

Relax Gaming, the igaming aggregator, has its US brand RLX Gaming ready to go live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM to mark its entry into a second state with the operator partner. Online slots will be available to residents in the Quaker State.

Relax Gaming won Global Gaming Awards’ Product Launch of the Year in February 2023

The Pennsylvania Gambling Commission Board (PGCB) authorized the decision last month, allowing RLX Gaming to operate within the Keystone State. RLX Gaming first launched in New Jersey in December 2023.

Relax Gaming was awarded the Global Gaming Awards’ Product Launch of the Year in February 2023 for the company’s Dream Drop Jackpots.

The brand also won the award for Skill Games Supplier at the 2023 EGR B2B Awards, along with the Innovation in Mobile award at the 2023 SBC Awards.

Additionally, Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content selected from third-party studios via its partnership programs.

Martin Stålros, CEO at Relax Gaming and therefore RLX Gaming, said: “We’re extremely excited to continue our US ambitions with the go live in Pennsylvania. We have had a very encouraging start in New Jersey together with BetMGM and we’re delighted that our games resonate so well in the market.

“Launching in a new state allows us to continue our upward trajectory and progress further in the US market in 2024.”

Pennsylvania expansion is the key to growing in the North American regulated market

Alexia Smilovic Ronde, chief regulatory officer at RLX Gaming, added: “We are very happy to take the next step in RLX Gaming’s expansion which is growing at pace. Pennsylvania is a key stage in our journey to growing our footprint in the North American regulated market.

“The interim authorization process with PGCB was completed in the space of a few months and is a testimony to our capacity in securing fast time to market in a complex environment and we are delighted that we are now ready to go live within the state.”

Oliver Bartlett, vice-president of gaming product & content, BetMGM, said: “As the first operator to bring Relax Gaming/RLX Gaming to the States, we are excited to continue to expand to new markets.

“Titles like The Great Pigsby and Epic Joker are popular and now they will be available to more players on BetMGM casino sites in Pennsylvania.”