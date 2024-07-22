Report: 76ers Sign Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to 2-Way Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers continued to build out their roster, coming to an agreement on Sunday night with Jeff Dowtin Jr. on a two-way contract. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the news.

Dowtin, whose team option was declined earlier this offseason, will remain with the Sixers organization. He spent some time with the Sixers late last season. In 12 games, he averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 11.8 minutes per contest. His performance against summer league competition was impressive. Dowtin averaged 17.1 points and 5.7 assists per game this summer while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The 27-year old guard will slot in as the Sixers’ third-string point guard behind Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry. He is a capable ball handler who can make smart decisions with the basketball. Getting him on a two-way contract is a positive move for the Sixers.

After signing Dowtin to a two-way contract, the Sixers have now used up all three of their two-way roster spots. David Jones and Justin Edwards are also currently inked to two-way deals. Unlike both Jones and Edwards, Dowtin has already shown the ability to produce at the NBA level. Dowtin, under the rules of a two-way contract, can be active with the Sixers for up to 50 games next season. When he is not up on the Sixers roster, Dowtin will spend time honing his skills down in the G League.

Now that the Sixers have filled all three of their two-way roster spots, it leaves the futures of Judah Mintz and Keve Aluma up in the air. Both Mintz and Aluma played well in the summer league, leading many to believe one of them would receive a two-way deal. The Sixers, now rostering 12 players, still have up to three more standard contracts they can give out. While Mintz and Aluma stood out this summer, it is unlikely either of them would receive a standard deal. The Sixers are likely going to finish filling out their roster with players who have more veteran experience.