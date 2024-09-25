Sixers

Report: 76ers Sign Lester Quinones to 2-Way Contract

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Facebook
Report: 76ers Sign Lester Quinones to 2-Way Contract Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to tinker with the roster in the final days leading up to training camp. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers are signing guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.

Quinones, after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, spent the past two seasons in the Golden State Warriors’ organization. He spent much of the 2022-23 season playing for their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 23-year old excelled in the G League, averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He then signed a standard contract with Golden State midway through the 2023-24 campaign, playing in 37 games. Quinones flashed some potential in a reserve role for the Warriors last season, averaging 4.4 points in just 10.6 minutes per contest.

The biggest part of Quinones’ game that could impact the Sixers is his 3-point shooting. He shot 37.5% from beyond the arc on 7.7 attempts per game down in the G League for the 2022-23 season. Quinones followed it up by shooting 36.4% from deep on 2.4 attempts per game for Golden State last season. In addition to his outside shooting, Quinones also has good size for a guard, standing at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.

In order for the Sixers to make room for Quinones on their roster, they reportedly waived David Jones. Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers was first to report the corresponding move of waiving Jones. The Sixers’ two other two-way roster spots are filled by Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards.

Topics  
News Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Facebook
Matt Gregan
View All Posts By Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

News
Joel Embiid Signs 3-Year Max Contract Extension with 76ers

Joel Embiid Signs 3-Year Max Contract Extension with 76ers

Author image Matt Gregan  •  Sep 20 2024
Sixers
76 Place a Go?! City of Philadelphia Backs Plan for Center City Arena
76 Place a Go?! City of Philadelphia Backs Plan for Center City Arena
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 19 2024
Sixers
Report: 76ers Sign French Olympic Standout Guerschon Yabusele to 1-Year Contract
Report: 76ers Sign French Olympic Standout Guerschon Yabusele to 1-Year Contract
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Aug 18 2024
Sixers
76ers Notes: Embiid’s First Olympics Experience, NBA Schedule Leaks
76ers Notes: Embiid’s First Olympics Experience, NBA Schedule Leaks
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Aug 14 2024
Sixers
Ricky Council IV is ready to help the Philadelphia 76ers compete for a title in Year Two
Ricky Council IV is ready to help the Philadelphia 76ers compete for a title in Year Two
Author image Mat Issa  •  Aug 5 2024
Flyers
Wells Fargo Center Will Need New Name in 2025
Wells Fargo Center Will Need New Name in 2025
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 24 2024
Sixers
76ers Reportedly Plan on Signing Veteran Guard Reggie Jackson
76ers Reportedly Plan on Signing Veteran Guard Reggie Jackson
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jul 23 2024
Go to top button