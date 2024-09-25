Report: 76ers Sign Lester Quinones to 2-Way Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to tinker with the roster in the final days leading up to training camp. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers are signing guard Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.

Free agent G Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic. Quinones averaged 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes over 41 games for the Warriors over last two seasons and will now compete for a roster spot for 76ers. pic.twitter.com/xBAO91Qjw3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 25, 2024

Quinones, after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, spent the past two seasons in the Golden State Warriors’ organization. He spent much of the 2022-23 season playing for their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 23-year old excelled in the G League, averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He then signed a standard contract with Golden State midway through the 2023-24 campaign, playing in 37 games. Quinones flashed some potential in a reserve role for the Warriors last season, averaging 4.4 points in just 10.6 minutes per contest.

The biggest part of Quinones’ game that could impact the Sixers is his 3-point shooting. He shot 37.5% from beyond the arc on 7.7 attempts per game down in the G League for the 2022-23 season. Quinones followed it up by shooting 36.4% from deep on 2.4 attempts per game for Golden State last season. In addition to his outside shooting, Quinones also has good size for a guard, standing at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.

In order for the Sixers to make room for Quinones on their roster, they reportedly waived David Jones. Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers was first to report the corresponding move of waiving Jones. The Sixers’ two other two-way roster spots are filled by Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Justin Edwards.