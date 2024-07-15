Sixers

Report: 76ers Sign Second-Round Pick Adem Bona to 4-Year Contract

Report: 76ers Sign Second-Round Pick Adem Bona to 4-Year Contract

UCLA big man Adem Bona was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 41st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Sixers are inking the Nigerian native to a four-year contract, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bona has the potential to be a productive center at the NBA level. He possesses elite athletic tools, including a lengthy 7-foot-4 wingspan. The 21-year old also plays with an intense motor that makes him a fun player to watch.

In addition to his athleticism, Bona has already shown some promise during NBA Summer League action. Through four contests, Bona is averaging 6.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game. His abilities as a rim protector are already shining through whenever he is on the floor. However, Bona’s offensive skillset is undeveloped and he has a penchant for getting into foul trouble, committing 4.5 fouls per game this summer.

While Bona has a ton of potential, he is not likely going to have a consistent role as a rookie. He is currently slotting in as the Sixers’ third center behind Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. The Sixers signing Bona to a four-year standard contract is a major sign of their belief in his ability to reach his potential.

The Sixers currently have 12 players under contract. Philadelphia is using the NBA’s second-round pick exception to sign Bona without affecting their salary cap situation. The fourth year of Bona’s contract is a team option.

