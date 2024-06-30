Report: Klay Thompson Plans to Meet With 76ers in Opening Hours of Free Agency

Klay Thompson, a four-time NBA champion and one of the greatest shooters in league history, is reportedly leaving the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams interested in acquiring Thompson this offseason.

Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers in the opening hours of free agency, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2024

Thompson averaged 17.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in Golden State last season. At 34 years old, Thompson is approaching the tail end of his career. He was briefly demoted to the Warriors’ second unit last season. Thompson ended the year by going scoreless, missing all 10 of his shots in the Warriors’ play-in tournament loss to the Sacramento Kings. While he was a strong perimeter defender earlier in his career, Thompson does not possess the same level of athleticism and defensive prowess he once did. However, he remains an efficient outside shooter, knocking down 38.7% of his 3-pointers while taking 9.0 per game last season.

If the Sixers land Paul George in free agency, it appears unlikely they will be able to make a competitive offer to Thompson. Philadelphia is currently the favorite to sign George, which would take up the majority of their salary cap space. Barring Thompson taking significantly less money to come to Philadelphia, the Sixers do not stand much of a chance to add the veteran sharpshooter.

The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are all reportedly having discussions with Thompson. Each of those teams stand a far higher chance of acquiring Thompson than the Sixers.