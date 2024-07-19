Report: New Jersey ‘Making Serious Push’ to Have 76ers Build New Arena in Camden

As the Philadelphia 76ers attempt to finalize plans for a new arena, another suitor is jumping into the picture. The state of New Jersey is “making a serious push” to convince the Sixers to build an arena in Camden, according to a report from Tom Bergeron of ROI-NJ.

Bergeron’s report also states discussions between state officials and the Sixers’ ownership group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), have been ongoing for the last two months.

The Sixers’ ownership group previously put out plans to build a new arena at the Fashion District in Center City Philadelphia. Those plans, known as 76 Place at Market East, have stalled amongst pushback from some residents and city officials.

The organization already has some connections to New Jersey. The Sixers’ team offices and practice facility are already located in Camden. In addition, HBSE owns both the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and the Prudential Center in Newark.

Despite the Sixers’ prior connections to New Jersey, there are a few reasons why a Camden arena would not make much sense. First, moving the Sixers out of Philadelphia, even if it is just right across the Delaware River, would be a public relations nightmare. Most of the team’s fanbase resides in Philadelphia and the surrounding Pennsylvania area. Removing the team from Philadelphia would generate some discontent from one of the most loyal fanbases in basketball.

Also, the Sixers’ ownership group has long made it clear they want the team to remain in Philadelphia. David Adelman, a Sixers co-owner, went on the record in a June 2023 interview with Crossing Broad saying the team will not leave Philadelphia. According to Bergeron’s report, Sixers officials again reiterated their desire to remain in The City of Brotherly Love.

The Sixers’ preferred destination for their new arena would be in the Fashion District in Philadelphia. 76 Place at Market East has been in the works since 2022. The organization plans to fund the entirety of the project, therefore avoiding the use of any taxpayer money. However, the 76 Place plans appear to be running out of time. As Bergeron’s report states, construction would likely need to begin in 2025 in order for the new arena to be ready by the 2031-32 season. The Sixers’ lease on the Wells Fargo Center, which has been their home since 1996, expires in 2031.

While the plans for 76 Place at Market East continue to hit roadblocks, a Camden arena is not the right solution. Perhaps the report of discussions about moving the Sixers to Camden will put some pressure on Philadelphia officials to get the ball moving. Even if that is not the case, a move to New Jersey appears to be a long shot for now.