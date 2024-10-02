Report: Pennsylvania Casinos Created 15,857 Jobs For Residents In 2023-24

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) released its 17th annual diversity report Monday, and according to the Keystone State’s 17 brick-and-mortar casinos, the facilities created 15,857 jobs for residents in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board report 14,235 of those 15,857 employees are Commonwealth residents

The report provides a description of each casino’s activities related to the implementation of their diversity plans and the action taken by the licensees to achieve the Commonwealth’s goal of enhanced representation of diverse groups in the gaming industry.

According to the diversity report, approximately 14,235 of those 15,857 employees (89.8%) are residents of Pennsylvania. About 41.4% of those employed are racial minorities, while 41.6% are female.

Executive/management/professional staff at the casinos consisted of 2,382 individuals. Of this total, 37% were female and 26% were racial minorities.

As of June 30, 2024, the casino employed 959 individuals of which 956 (99%) were Pennsylvania residents. Executive/management/professional staff consisted of 135 individuals (male 61%, female 39%, minorities 12%).

Parx Casino opened on Dec. 19, 2006, in Bucks County, Bensalem Township. As of June 30, 2024, the casino employed 2,050 individuals of which 1,770 (86%) were Pennsylvania residents. Executive/management/professional staff consisted of 234 workers (male 66%, female 35%, minorities 25%).

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course opened on Feb. 12, 2008, in Dauphin County, East Hanover Township. As of June 30, 2024, the casino employed 733 individuals of which 730 (99%) were Pennsylvania residents. Executive/management/professional staff consisted of 132 employees (male 64%, female 36%, minorities 16%).

Pennsylvania casinos create hiring plans via networking events, mentorship programs, peer-to-peer workshops, etc.

Pennsylvania casinos continue to create hiring and diversity plans via networking events, mentorship programs, participation in industry conferences and seminars, team-building retreats, training camps and programs, tuition reimbursement for continuing education, peer-to-peer workshops, rotation of job responsibilities, job shadowing, recognition awards, succession planning, and more. Jobs are filled based on the aforementioned philosophy.

Additionally, the casinos have achieved the Commonwealth’s goal regarding table games employment. Pennsylvania residents currently make up 85% of table games employees.

Of the $1.05 billion spent by casinos in 2023-2024 with other businesses for construction and non-construction purchases, 50.8% was spent with businesses local to the casino facility.

According to the PGCB’s annual revenue report, total revenue was up 6.8% from 2023 because of interactive gaming. Revenue from iGaming generated $1.9 billion, up 27% overall. However, total revenue for slots and table games combined for $3.4 billion, a decrease from last year.

Slots were also down 0.6%, and table games were down 1.6% as well. Revenue on sports wagering was also down 1% at $486 million. Since Pennsylvania is one of the most successful U.S. states in sports betting and casino gambling, operators can easily fill the nearly 16,000 jobs in the state’s gaming industry.