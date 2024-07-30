Phillies

Report: Phillies Will Become Latest Team to Add a Uniform Advertiser

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Report: Phillies Will Become Latest Team to Add a Uniform Advertiser

As first reported by Sports Business Journal’s Terry Lefton, the Philadelphia Phillies will be joining the ranks of MLB teams with a jersey sponsor. The Phillies will officially add an Independence Blue Cross ad to their uniforms beginning on Wednesday against the New York Yankees. Like the Philadelphia Flyers, the Phils uniform ad will be “IBX” branding on the sleeve. 

The move, which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone in the “Uni-Watching” community, will make the Phillies the 22nd team in Major League Baseball to add an ad to their uniforms. The ad will be placed on the empty sleeve that was once home to the Phillies unique TV numbers. The ad will be unveiled prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Yankees and will be worn on all team uniforms.

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
