Ricky Council IV is ready to help the Philadelphia 76ers compete for a title in Year Two

Despite going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Ricky Council IV was able to find semi-consistent playing time for himself on the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023-24 – appearing in 32 games and averaging 5.4 PPG in 9.0 minutes per contest.

And while the 76ers added six-time All-NBA forward Paul George, they also lost Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, and KJ Martin. This leaves a gaping hole at forward that will likely need to be filled by the second-year wing.

We caught up with Council to discuss this increased responsibility, the revamped roster, what he learned during his rookie year, and much, much more.

The 76ers have had one of the most eventful offseasons of any team in the NBA. What are your initial thoughts on the new roster?

“I like it. Obviously, everyone is talking about the Big Three, and I’m really excited to be there and see it firsthand. Between George, one of the best two-way players in the league, the rising star of Tyrese Maxey, and the MVP Joel Embiid, it’s going to be fun to watch.”

“But the real key is the role players. Adding Caleb Martin was a great signing. And we also got a great rebounder in Andre Drummond and floor general in Reggie Jackson. Now, we have all the right pieces in place to make a run – both the stars and the role players.”

What is the difference in the team’s mindset from last year, with all the James Harden drama swirling around, to this year, with all the excitement around this team?

“Respectfully, I get what you’re saying, but every team’s goal is to be a Finals contender going into every single season. And last year, that was the energy around the facility. We all believed that we were going to make a Finals run.”

“This year, we’re on more of a national stage. A lot of people expect us to at least make it to the Eastern Conference Finals. This time, the expectations are there worldwide. So, it’s up to us to make those expectations a reality. And like I said, we feel like we have the right pieces to do that, and we’re ready to get it started.”

Ricky Council IV stats when given 10+ minutes of playing time this season: 11.3 PPG

3.1 RPG

0.6 SPG

55.8% FG

51.0% 3PT — 1.6 3PA

10 total games Council IV has recorded a positive +/- in nine of those ten games. pic.twitter.com/f7OmFV1ad9 — Philly Sixers Galaxy (@sixers_galaxy) April 8, 2024

What’s the biggest thing you learned in Year One?

“I would say I learned how to play basketball the right way. That’s a crazy thing to say because I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, but the NBA is a completely different game than anything you experienced before it.”

“The more I played, the more I watched, the more I was around it, the more I learned. I learned how to play the right way. Now, when I play with people who haven’t played in the NBA, it feels so much easier. And even when I play with other NBA players, I always have a feel for where I should be on the court at any given time. The game has just slowed down tremendously for me in the last year.”

“Maxey, Harris, Kyle Lowry, and Pat Beverley, those guys taught me so much, and I learned so much about the game from them. It’s one of those things where one generation passes it down to the next, and I’m hoping to do that for someone someday.”

While you did ultimately crack the rotation, your role in Year One was very inconsistent. This year, despite all the additions, there is a need for a wing/forward like you to step in there. Do you anticipate a more consistent role in Year Two?

“I’m expecting consistent minutes, but not because I’m another year deeper into my career. But rather, because of all the work I’ve put in to improve and all the confidence I have in myself as a player.”



“I just think about how much better I got from Summer League last year to the beginning of the season. Now, if I keep doing the same routine, that jump is going to be even crazier. So far, I’ve received a lot of positive feedback from my coaches. I’m just ready to keep working and for training camp to start so I can show how much I’ve grown as a player.”

Last postseason, P.J. Washington was a guy who really stood out to me. He can defend multiple positions, offer some rim protection, drive closeouts, and hit corner threes. It seems like every good/great team has a player like Washington. Do you envision yourself filling that type of role for the 76ers next year?

“I do, for sure. Even like a Jaden McDaniels-type role – being the best perimeter defender on the team, causing havoc, hitting shots, etc. That’s what the team wants from me in Year Two – to be a defensive stopper who can hit open shots.”

“I’m really looking forward to filling that role next year because last year, I wasn’t asked to do a whole lot other than just go out there and play hard!”

Heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, your jumper looked very wonky (leading to you being a 30.3% 3-point shooter in college). However, recently, in different social media videos, your shot looks completely different. Is that something you have been working on?

“Yes, I’ve actually been revamping my jumper since the first day I joined the team. When I got there, they completely deconstructed my shot. At first, it was very weird. Even though my original shot looked wonky, it was comfortable for me. So, being asked to erase all those repetitions was hard. I remember in Summer League that year, I shot 1 for 10 from three. But eventually, with more training, it has started to click for me.”

“Growing up, I never had a formal trainer. So, I never really had someone to work on my shot with me before I got to the NBA. My first real trainer was the one I started working with during the pre-draft process, Ronald Taylor. He was the first person to tell me that corner threes get you paid. He kept telling me about P.J. Tucker and how much money he’s made throughout his career just from being a solid corner shooter.”

Ricky Council IV posted this video of him working on his corner 3-point shot on his IG story. He tagged Tyrese Maxey and Rico Hines as well. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/C6DHMFXJmh — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) July 28, 2024

What are your biggest individual and team goals this season?

“For my individual goal, I want to start small. So, for now, I’ll say I just want to crack the rotation and play consistently on a night-to-night basis. I have bigger goals than that, but I’m going to wait until training camp to get a feel for where I’m at because it’d be crazy to say what those goals are if I’m not even in the rotation.”

“Team goals, I’m also going to start small. I want to make the Eastern Conference Finals and take it from there.”

Which new 76er are most looking forward to playing with next year?

“First off, I’m excited to play with all of them. I’m excited to meet them and get to know them as human beings.”

“As for who I am looking forward to playing with the most, the obvious answer is Goerge. He’s someone I watched a lot growing up. After him, I would say Martin. Like me, he went undrafted, is from North Carolina, and he played for my old college coach, Eric Musselman, when he was at Nevada.”