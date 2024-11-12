Rivers Casino Table Games Dealer Charged with Dealing Nearly 200 Fraudulent Blackjack Hands

A Rivers Casino Pittsburgh table games dealer is facing multiple charges after allegedly dealing fraudulent hands of blackjack to customers. Jamie Smith, 32, of Brighton Heights, is charged with fraud and theft.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh table games dealer overpaid customers on bets, did not collect money from losing bets

From Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, 2024, Smith reportedly overpaid customers on bets and not collected money from losing bets, according to state police.

Investigators said casino video surveillance allegedly showed Smith dealing 192 fraudulent hands of blackjack over 31 hours of work. Losses totaled more than $21,000, officials said.

Smith was arrested on Friday at Rivers Casino and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She’s since been released on bond and is awaiting a court hearing set for Nov. 20.

A spokesman for Rivers Casino said they had “no additional information to provide” and directed any further questions to the state police.

“We cooperated fully with the Pennsylvania State Police in this investigation,” casino spokesman Jack Horner said in a statement.

