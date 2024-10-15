MLB

Rob Thomson Receives Contract Extensions Through 2026, Entire Staff Returning Next Season

Sorry sports talk radio hosts, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson ain’t goin’ nowhere. 

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski squashed any potential rumors of a managerial and/or coaching staff firing during a Tuesday morning press conference at Citizens Bank Park. Topper will return as the Phillies manager in 2025 and has received a contract extension through the 2026 season. 

In fact, every single member of the 2024 Phillies coaching staff will return with Thomson, according to Domborowski. 

Sorry for those who had hitting coach Kevin Long as the sacrificial lamb. 

Thomson led the Phillies to their first National League East title in 13-seasons and the franchise’s third consecutive MLB Postseason appearance.  As we all know, this most recent playoff run came to a rather disastrous halt a lot earlier than most expected. However, by making the playoffs for three consecutive years, Thomson joins Danny Ozark (1976-1978) and Charlie Manuel (2007-2011) as the only skippers to take the club to three or more consecutive Red October appearances. 

So, what now? Dombrowski and Thomson touched on next season and stressed the club is “open-minded to exploring” all options to bring managing partner John Middleton his f*$cking trophy back. 

Good news WIP, maybe there are some talkin’ points after all!

At a Glance: Rob Thomson’s Managerial Stats

 
Rk Year Tm W L W-L% G Finish Wpost Lpost W-L%post Challenges Overturned Overturn% Ejections
1 2022 Philadelphia Phillies 65 46 .586 111 3 11 6 .647 31 14 45.2% 0 NL Pennant
2 2023 Philadelphia Phillies 90 72 .556 162 2 8 5 .615 36 18 50.0% 3
3 2024 Philadelphia Phillies 95 67 .586 162 1 1 3 .250 47 29 61.7% 1
250 185 .575 435 1.9 20 14 .588 114 61 53.5%% 4 1 Pennant
Mike Lipinski
