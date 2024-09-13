Rush Street Interactive Launches New Pennsylvania Online Casino Games With Wazdan

Rush Street Interactive (RSI), a leading iGaming company, has agreed to a new strategic partnership with Wazdan, the leading gain-focused developer, to launch new online casino games in Pennsylvania.

Rush Street Interactive brands BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse will now have access to Wazdan’s gaming portfolio

According to the news release, the collaboration brings Wazdan’s portfolio to RSI’s brands BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse. This will enable players to enjoy top-performing titles, including 9 Coins™ Grand Gold Edition, Magic Spins™, and Hot Slot™: 777 Crown.

Under the agreement, Pennsylvania players can also enjoy Cash Infinity™, Hold the Jackpot, and Sticky to Infinity™. RSI marks Wazdan’s first partner in the regulated Pennsylvania market.

Andrzej Hyla, Chief Commercial Officer at Wazdan, said: “Our entry into Pennsylvania with Rush Street Interactive is a major milestone for us. We’re excited to see our innovative games reach a new audience.

“Our commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging content continues to resonate with players in North America. We look forward to bringing even more thrilling experiences to online gaming enthusiasts in Pennsylvania.”

Wazdan is live in New Jersey with BetMGM, Caesars Digital, Hard Rock, PlayStar, and Tipico

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer at Rush Street Interactive, added: “As we enjoy bringing firsts to our players, we are thrilled to debut Wazdan’s exceptional games to our customers in Pennsylvania.

“Wazdan’s reputation for creating engaging and entertaining content is well known, and we are confident that our Betrivers and PlaySugarHhouse players will enjoy its diverse selection of games.”

Wazdan has been actively expanding across North America since signing a strategic partnership with SCCG Management last year. That was focused on the U.S. online casino market.

The company is already live in New Jersey with BetMGM, Hard Rock, PlayStar, and Tipico. It also added Caesars Digital to its Garden State portfolio two weeks ago.

Wazdan has also secured licensing in Michigan and West Virginia. In Canada, the company has a presence in Ontario, where it is also partnered with Caesars. It currently has a deal with Loto-Québec in Québec as well.