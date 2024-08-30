College Football

Rutgers Football Runs Over Howard in 2024 Season Opener

Rutgers Football Runs Over Howard in 2024 Season Opener

 

The Rutgers Scarlet Knight rode the running game enroute to a 44-7 win over Howard Bison in the 2024 season opener. Reigning Big Ten rushing champion Kyle Monangai matched his career-high rushing total with 165-yards and a touchdown to propel the Scarlet Knights.

Transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis made his first start as a Scarlet Knight and brought a sense of calm to the quarterback position. Kaliakmanis went 15-for-24 for 147-yards and threw three touchdowns to three different receivers –transfer wide receiver Dymere Miller, running back Sam Brown, and tight end Kenny Fletcher, respectively. The Minnesota transfer also rushed six-times for 43-yards. In all, the Scarlet Knights compiled 329-yards on the ground including an additional 68-yards from Brown and 43-yards from Antwan Raymond.

Defensively, the Scarlet Knights were led by linebackers Dariel Djabome and Moses Walker. The duo combined for 22 total tackles with Djabome tallying 14 total tackles in his first start. The much-ballyhooed Scarlet Knights defensive backfield made their presence known when cornerback Eric Rogers opened the scoring with a 52-yard pick six off of Howard’s Ja’Shawn Scroggins. Veteran defensive back Desmond Igbinosun registered 8 total tackles and a tackle-for-loss to round out the Scarlet Knights’ top three defensive performers of the game.

 

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total
Howard 0 7 0 0 7
Rutgers 7 10 14 13 44

 

Offensive Game Balls

  • Rutgers RB Kyle Monangai- 19 carries, 165-yards, 1 TD
  • Rutgers RB Sam Brown- 14 carries, 68-yards, 1 rec, 34-yards, 1 rec TD
  • Rutgers QB Athan Kaliakmanis- 15-for-24, 147-yards, 3 TDs, 6 carries, 43-yards

 

Defensive Game Balls

  • Rutgers LB Dariel Djabome- 14 total tackles, 5 solo
  • Rutgers LB Moses Walker- 8 total tackles, 5 solo, 1 TFL
  • Rutgers CB Eric Rogers- 3 total tackles, 2 solo, 1 INT, 1 TD

 

What’s Next for Rutgers Football in 2024

The Scarlet Knights continue out-of-conference play next week when they host MAC opponent Akron at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

  • Akron Zips at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  • When: Saturday, September 7, 2024
  • Where: SHI Stadium | Piscataway, NJ
  • Kickoff: 12:00 PM/EDT
  • TV: Big Ten Network
