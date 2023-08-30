Eagles

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts Claim Josh Sills From Eagles

Paul Bowman
Brett Rojo, USA Today Sports

It seems the Eagles lost two players in the waiver claim process.

Not long after we learned K’Von Wallace was claimed by the Eagles former defensive coordinator, it was revealed that the former offensive coordinator did the same.

The player Shane Steichen claimed with the Colts was offensive lineman Josh Sills.

Sills joins two other waiver claims in Indianapolis

Sills, like Wallace, was a probable candidate to be brought back as depth on the Eagles practice squad.

The former undrafted free agent made the roster last year and spent most of the season on it, though he rarely saw game action.

He had been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list just before the Super Bowl and returned to camp following his recent acquittal.

The lost time in camp likely hurt his chances as did the addition of Tyler Steen and the added versatility Sua Opeta showed in camp, which resulted in his being waived with final cuts yesterday.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
