Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts Claim Josh Sills From Eagles

It seems the Eagles lost two players in the waiver claim process.
Not long after we learned K’Von Wallace was claimed by the Eagles former defensive coordinator, it was revealed that the former offensive coordinator did the same.
The player Shane Steichen claimed with the Colts was offensive lineman Josh Sills.
Waiver claims! pic.twitter.com/3ZjC0YR4z1
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2023
Sills joins two other waiver claims in Indianapolis
Sills, like Wallace, was a probable candidate to be brought back as depth on the Eagles practice squad.
The former undrafted free agent made the roster last year and spent most of the season on it, though he rarely saw game action.
He had been placed on the commissioner’s exempt list just before the Super Bowl and returned to camp following his recent acquittal.
The lost time in camp likely hurt his chances as did the addition of Tyler Steen and the added versatility Sua Opeta showed in camp, which resulted in his being waived with final cuts yesterday.