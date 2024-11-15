Sixers Unveil 2024-25 NBA City Edition Uniforms

The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled their 2024-25 NBA City Edition uniforms on Thursday. The latest version of the City Edition uniform will once again pay homage to Sixers time at the Philadelphia Spectrum. The white jersey/short combination is the reverse of the team’s 2021-22 City Edition uniform. They will be worn for the first time on November 24 when the Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers at Wells Fargo Center.

Of course there’s has to be a story behind every uniform. Below is the Sixers story on the 2024-25 NBA City Edition Uniforms.

The 76ers’ 2024-25 City Edition uniform showcases iconic characteristics centered around the Spectrum, including:

The uniform will feature a white base color, reclaiming the time-honored tradition of the home white uniform, showcasing numerals derived from the 1976-77 season.

The front of the jersey presents a variation of the “Sixers” wordmark that the team wore in the mid-1970s, highlighted in a bold red.

The Spectrum color panels run down both sides of the uniform and nod to Philadelphia’s “4 for 4” sports fans.

A custom Spectrum badge logo is adorned on the side of the shorts to pay homage to “America’s Showplace.” The shorts will also include the iconic Spectrum “S” anchored on the belt. The Sixers will wear their 2024-25 NBA City Edition uniforms 13-times during the season during “Spirit of 76” nights. The uniform will also be accompanied by a court that mimics the hardwood at the iconic Philadelphia Spectrum. And for the tech savvy fan, there will be some form of smartphone video game! Sixers 2024-25 NBA City Edition Uniform Schedule Day Date Tipoff Opponent Sunday Nov. 24 6:00 PM LA Clippers Wednesday Nov. 27 7:00 PM Houston Rockets Monday Dec. 23 7:00 PM San Antonio Spurs Monday Jan 6. 7:00 PM Phoenix Suns Wednesday Jan. 8 7:00 PM Washington Wizards Tuesday Jan. 28 7:00 PM LA Lakers Wednesday Jan. 29 7:30 PM Sacramento Kings Tuesday Feb.11 7:00 PM Toronto Raptors Saturday Mar. 1 8:30 PM Golden State Warriors Monday Mar. 3 7:00 PM Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday Mar. 26 7:00 PM Washington Wizards Thursday April 3 7:30 PM Milwaukee Bucks Saturday April 5 7:00 PM Minnesota Timberwolves

More of the Sixers 2024-25 NBA City Edition Uniform