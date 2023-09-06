Sixers News: Sixers Bring Back Danny Green

Get the parade floats ready! The Philadelphia 76ers have signed free agent guard Danny Green to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. What a “Woj Bomb” that is!
Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023
Free agent G Danny Green has agreed on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, agent Sam Permut of @RocNationSports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 6, 2023
Green, 36, spent 2020-2022 with the 76ers and averaged 25 minutes played and 7.8 point per game. This past season with Memphis and Cleveland, Green averaged a whopping 12-and-a-half minutes per game and 5.5 points per game. Green, who was a throw-in in the Kawhi Leonard trade, played under current 76ers head coach Nick Nurse in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors. The 2019 Raptors team eliminated the 76ers and went on to win the NBA Championship.
The Sixers are less than a month away from their quest for another second-round exit NBA championship. Training camp is slated to start on October 3 at The Citadel in Charleston, SC. The 2023-24 NBA regular season will tip off on Thursday, October 26 in Milwaukee against the Bucks.