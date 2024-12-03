Slow start hurts Drexel in comeback attempt in loss to Bryant

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Philadelphia: As everyone returns from the Thanksgiving holiday, College Basketball keeps rolling. We had an interesting battle as the Drexel Dragons took on the Bryant Bulldogs from the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Drexel came into the game with a 5-3 record after a win over Chicago State in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Fla while Bryant made their way to Market Street with a 4-4 record after a loss to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

There were some coaching legends in the building for the game: John Giannini & Phil Martelli

Bryant got the scoring started with 3 pointer & the Dragons responded with a basket from Victor Panov, who scored 7 of the Dragon’s first 11 points as they cut the lead to 14-11.

Drexel went on a 4-minute scoring drought, which Bryant took advantage of. Then the Dragons cut the lead down to 2 at 20-18 with 7:25 left in 1st half.

The dragons would get the game tied at 20 and, a few seconds later, Bryant retook the lead at 23-20.

here were a couple times in the first half that Drexel just could not get over the hump for the lead and the Bulldogs just had the answers.

Drexel’s Kobe MaGee would have the stroke going from 3-point range:

MaGee for three! Kobe up to 8 points in the first half!#FeartheDragon🐉 pic.twitter.com/MBFNPGsZJY — Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) December 3, 2024

Bryant would take a 37-32 lead into halftime.

At this point in the game, did anyone think that the Dragons would have a chance of a comeback in the game?

Well to start the second half, the Dragons came out scoring on a basket from Yame Butler. Bryant would continue where they left off and lead 44-34 at the 1st timeout of the 2nd half. At one point, the lead was as high as 15 for Bryant at 51-36 with 13:31 left.

Did the Dragons have 1 more run to get the game tied? The answer would be: YES. They came back and got the game tied at 60 on a 3-pointer from Yame Butler with 4:35 left.

Yame. Butler. We are tied here at the Dac!#FeartheDragon🐉 pic.twitter.com/j2ygKNQh7E — Drexel Men's Basketball (@DrexelMBB) December 3, 2024

The Bulldogs would deal with the initial wave from the Dragons that got the game tied and responded with big shots down the stretch as they were led by Rafael Pinzon.

The Bulldogs would leave Philadelphia with a 78-73 win. With this win, Bryant is now 5-4 on the season.

You have to like the effort that Drexel showed how during their comeback attempt in the second half after being down by 15. They tied up but just could not get it over the finish line.

There are some things you can take from this game going forward for the Dragons, as they need to address the turnover battle and fix their foul shot attempts.

Drexel now falls to 5-4 on the season and will prepare to take on Penn in the Big 5 Classic at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.