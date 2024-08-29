Taijuan Walker Removed from Phillies Starting Rotation

Mar 9, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Embattled pitcher Taijuan Walker is no longer in the Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation.

Rob Thomson made the announcement prior to Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. According to Thomson, Walker will move to the bullpen and into a long reliever role. The club will likely recall pitcher Tyler Phillips from Triple-A Lehigh Valley when the rosters expand on September 1.

Walker is 3-6 with a 6.50 ERA and 1.642 WHIP in 14 starts this season for the Phillies. The 32-year-old is 0-3 with a whopping 9.17 ERA and 2.094 WHIP in four appearances since the All-Star break. The Phillies have not won a Walker start in nine tries.