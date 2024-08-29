Phillies

Taijuan Walker Removed from Phillies Starting Rotation

Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski
Taijuan Walker Removed from Phillies Starting Rotation

 

Embattled pitcher Taijuan Walker is no longer in the Philadelphia Phillies starting rotation. 

 

Rob Thomson made the announcement prior to Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. According to Thomson, Walker will move to the bullpen and into a long reliever role. The club will likely recall pitcher Tyler Phillips from Triple-A Lehigh Valley when the rosters expand on September 1.

Walker is 3-6 with a 6.50 ERA and 1.642 WHIP in 14 starts this season for the Phillies. The 32-year-old is 0-3 with a whopping 9.17 ERA and 2.094 WHIP in four appearances since the All-Star break. The Phillies have not won a Walker start in nine tries.

