Temple Football 2024: Schedule, Ticket Prices, & Season Preview

The Temple Owls and head coach Stan Drayton enter a pivotal year for the program in 2024.Drayton enters his third year as the head football coach on North Broad Street and has thrown all of his eggs into the transfer portal basket. In fact, the Owls rank 4th in the FBS with 43 total new scholarship players joining the program.

Coming off of back-to-back 3-9 seasons, the Owls have been picked to finish near the bottom of the American Athletic Conference. The Owls will have a tough task to improve on their 2022 and 2023 records especially with an opening day matchup against one of the SEC’s newest members, the Oklahoma Sooners. In addition to the opening night matchup with the No. 16 Sooners in Norman, the Owls will face four additional teams that played in bowl games during the 2023 season.

Another 3-9 or potentially worse season may signal the end of the Stan Drayton era for Temple football.

Temple Owls 2024 Season Preview

Temple Owls 2024 Offense

The Temple Owls offense will have a new quarterback to start the season for the third consecutive year. Forrest Brock edged out Rutgers-transfer Evan Simon for the starting job, according to OwlsDaily.com. Brock joined the Temple program prior to last season after spending a year at Santa Monica Junior College in California. He was the Owls’ third string quarterback in 2023 behind E.J. Warner and Quincy Patterson, respectively.

Offensively, the Owls are hoping to lean on graduate transfer Ashton Allen to provide some much-needed speed to the wide receiver corps. A transfer from the University of Southern California, Allen was part of the Trojans 4×100 national champion relay team. He has not played football since his senior year of high school. In addition to Allen, the Owls will be returning veteran receivers Dante Wright, Ian Stewart, and Zae Baines.

The Owls will look to use a combination of running backs in an attempt to replace the production of Edward Saydee who graduated. E.J. Wilson, a 2023 transfer from the University of Florida, and Joquez Smith return as Owls with some experience. Temple hit the transfer portal hard for running backs heading into 2024 adding Antwain Littleton, Tyrei Washington, and Terrez Worthy, respectively.

Temple’s offensive line is the likely Achilles heel of the offensive unit. The Owls will be anchored by South Carolina transfer Grayson Mains, who is expected to play center. In addition to Mains, the Owls will have to lean on a group of linemen that have been limited to 10 total games in the experience department.

Temple Owls 2024 Defense

Much like the offense, the Temple Owls defense is going to be relying heavily on the transfer portal in 2024.

On the defensive line, Demerick Morris returns as a veteran presence, but the class of 2020 recruit was limited to two-games in 2023 due to injury. He will be joined by a calvacade of transfer portal pickups including Cam’Ron Stewart (Rutgers), Khalil Poteat (Dodge City Community College) and Sekou Kromah (Monroe College).

Like the defensive line group, the linebacker group will rely heavily on transfer portal pickups in 2024. D.J. Woodbury returns as the only member of the Owls linebacker room that has significant experience. Woodbury spent his first few seasons on North Broad as an outside linebacker before switching to inside linebacker prior to the 2023 season. He was limited to just five games last season due to injuries. Other linebackers expected to contribute include a quintet of transfers into the program including Eric Staurt (Foothill College), Katin Surprenant (Mt. San Antonio CC), T.K. Wright (NC State), Tyler Lepolo (City College of San Francisco), and Tyquan King (NC A&T).

Wash, rinse, and repeat? Yup! The Owls’ defensive backfield will feature a host of newcomers from the transfer portal. In all, Temple brought in six players from the portal that are expected to serve as starters in the defensive backfield including Ben Osueke (Blinn CC), DeVonta Owens (NE Oklahoma A&M), Elijah Deravile (Coffeyville JC), Jamel Johnson (Charleston Southern), Jaylen Lewis (Arkansas), and Torey Richardson (UTEP).

Temple Football Ticketing Facts & Stats

The most expensive game to get in to see Temple football in 2024 is the week 9 American Athletic Conference contest in New Orleans against the Tulane Green Wave. The price to get into the key AAC game is $37.

As far as home games go, the best buy is the “Battle of the Owls” matchup between Temple and Florida Atlantic on November 16. It will cost only $11 on the secondary market to attend the second to last home game of the season.

The average get in price for the Temple Owls is $15.50 in 2024.

The most expensive ticket is the Owls’ November 9 showdown in NOLA against Tulane ($37).

The cheapest ticket to see the Temple Owls is $7 for the Owls’ AAC battle at East Carolina.

Diehard Temple fans can see all 12 games on the 2024 Temple football schedule for just $186.

Temple Owls 2024 Schedule

DATE OPP TIME TV VENUE Get In Price Aug 30, 2024 @ Oklahoma 7:00 PM ESPN Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Tickets Starting at $17 Sept 7, 2024 @ Navy 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Tickets Starting at $35 Sept 14, 2024 vs. Coastal Carolina 2:00 PM ESPN+ Lincoln Financial Field Tickets Starting at $10 Sept 21, 2024 vs. Utah State TBD TBD Lincoln Financial Field Tickets Starting at $10 Sept 26, 2024 vs. Army 7:30 PM ESPN Lincoln Financial Field Tickets Starting at $15 Oct 5, 2024 @ Connecticut 3:30 PM CBS Sports Network Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Tickets Starting at $9 Oct 19, 2024 vs. Tulsa TBD TBD Lincoln Financial Field Tickets Starting at $12 Oct 26, 2024 @ East Carolina TBD TBD Dowdy-Ficken Stadium Tickets Starting at $7 Nov 9, 2024 @ Tulane TBD TBD Yulman Stadium Tickets Starting at $37 Nov 16, 2024 vs. Florida Atlantic TBD TBD Lincoln Financial Field Tickets Starting at $11 Nov 22, 2024 @ UTSA 7:30 PM ESPN2 Alamo Dome Tickets Starting at $12 Nov 30, 2024 vs. North Texas TBD TBD Lincoln Financial Field Tickets Starting at $11

BOLD- American Athletic Conference Game

Streaming Options to Watch Temple Owls Football in 2024

As sports fan’s viewing habits change, there will be a variety of options to choose from to stream Temple Owls football in 2024.

FuboTV

FuboTV offers access to numerous channels airing Temple Owls games including the ESPN Networks and CBS Sports Network.

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV provides various channels that air Temple Owls games including ESPN+ and access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV provides extensive sports coverage including channels that broadcast Temple Owls football games. It’s a flexible choice for cord-cutters featuring a multi-picture setup for fans who want to watch multiple games simultaneously.

