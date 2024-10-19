NCAA Football: Temple takes down Tulsa in Homecoming battle

Philadelphia: There is a certain feel when your alumni come back to town for homecoming and that is what we saw on Saturday as the Temple Owls took onthe Tulsa Golden Hurricanes from Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia.

The Owls came into the game with a 1-5 record and coming off their bye week while the Golden Hurricanes made their way to South Philly with a 2-4 record, also off their bye week.

How the game went:

Temple won the toss & deferred to the 2nd half. Tulsa got the ball to start the game.

Tulsa got the ball to start the game & Temple would stop them on 4th down. Could the offense do anything? The answer was NO, as the Owls would go 3 and out.

Eventually, the Owls would get the scoring started when QB Evan Simon connected with Landon Morris for 58 yards. The drive would end with a 29-yard FG for a 3-0 lead with 3:20. The Owls would take that lead to the end of 1st quarter.

The Owls added to the lead early in the second quarter as Evan Simon connected with Peter Clark for a 3-yard score, taking the lead to 10-0 with 12:55 left in 2nd quarter.

Could Tulsa get anything going? The Owl’s defense was playing well. The Owl’s offense would find their rhythm as they added to the lead on RB Terrez Worthy’s 1-yard touchdown for a 17-0 lead with 4:23 left in 2nd quarter. The Owls defense would continue to make things challenging for Tulsa and keep the lead at 17-0 at halftime.

Going into the 2nd half, could Temple keep their foot on the gas? It would be a responding NO as Tulsa would get on the board with a 63-yard touchdown thanks to two bad penalties by the Owls on defense. Owls lead 17-7 with 8:59 left in 3rd quarter.

The Owls offense, which looked good in the first half, looked slow and gave Tulsa life as they drove down for a 46-yard FG. The Owls lead shrunk to 17-10 with 2:40 left in 3rd.

In the 4th quarter, could the Owls figure out what was wrong? They connected on a 41-yard FG for a 20-10 lead with 12:50 left in the 4th. The Owls defense would come up big down the stretch, especially stopping Tulsa on 4th down with 2:40 left in the game.

A Crowd of 18,721 would see the Owls get a win on Homecoming as they takedown Tulsa 20-10 for their 2nd win of the season.

Postgame:

Temple Coach Stan Drayton:

Temple QB Evan Simon:

Temple Linebacker Tyquan King:

Final Numbers:

What is next:

Temple will now go on the road at East Carolina next week.