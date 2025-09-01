Temple’s Evan Simon Named American Conference Offensive Player of the Week After Six-TD Explosion vs UMass

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Temple Owls’ quarterback Evan Simon has been named the American Conference Offensive Player of the Week following a historic performance against UMass on August 30, 2025. The redshirt senior completed 19 of 25 passes for 248 yards, tying a school record with six touchdown passes—the most by any FBS player in Week 1—and helped orchestrate a commanding 42–10 road win, snapping Temple’s 20-game road losing streak and earning their first road victory since September 2021 (Akron).

Dominant 💪@evan6simon has been named @American_Conf Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 1 performance.#TempleTUFF pic.twitter.com/C73r7FKCLh — Temple Football (@Temple_FB) September 1, 2025

Simon directed three of the top five longest drives by any FBS team that weekend, including a 5-play, 99-yard drive capped off by a 29-yard strike to Peter Clarke; a 12-play, 90-yard march ending again with Clarke; and an 80-yard, 13-play drive concluding with a pitch-and-catch to tight end Ryder Kusch.

Before Evan Simon’s breakout performance earned him the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week award, the last Temple player to claim the honor was running back Ryquell Armstead in 2018.

The Owls return to Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday for their home opener against FCS opponent Howard, with kickoff set for 2:00 PM on ESPN+. Temple will look to build on Simon’s breakout performance and give fans an early glimpse of what the K.C. Keeler era could hold. The matchup offers a chance to fine-tune both sides of the ball before a big-time matchup against Top 25-ranked Oklahoma on September 13.