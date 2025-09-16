Phillies
Time to Party as Phillies Repeat as NL EAST Champs, Fans react
There is a certain feel when you get to close out your division, & that is what the Phillies were attempting to do on Monday Night as they opened a series against the Dodgers from Dodger Stadium. The Phillies would have a 6-5 lead in the 10th inning & David Robertoson would get the final out as the Phillies would repeat as NL East Champions
THE BEASTS OF THE EAST!#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/M9uALrUtq4
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2025
The Picture says it all
BACK-TO-BACK NL EAST CHAMPIONS!#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/9E2RDL1YVW
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 16, 2025
Fans would react to the Phillies repeating as the NL East
This is a special time in Philadelphia sports.
Eagles are 2-0 coming off a Super Bowl win.
Phillies clinch 4th straight postseason berth and 2nd straight NL East title. The Phillies have been the hottest team in baseball in September. #RingTheBell #FlyEaglesFly
— Chris Shepherd (@ChrisShepherd) September 16, 2025
