Time to Party as Phillies Repeat as NL EAST Champs, Fans react

David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr Sports Editor

Published35 seconds ago on September 16, 2025

There is a certain feel when you get to close out your division, & that is what the Phillies were attempting to do on Monday Night as they opened a series against the Dodgers from Dodger Stadium. The Phillies would have a 6-5 lead in the 10th inning & David Robertoson would get the final out as the Phillies would repeat as NL East Champions

The Picture says it all

 

Fans would react to the Phillies repeating as the NL East

 

 

 

 