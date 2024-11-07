Villanova comes out flat in eye opening loss to Columbia

Radnor PA: We are early into the College Basketball season & everyone is figuring out of their team is going to make some noise this season for a possible chance to make March Madness, we have a long way to get to that point & on Wednesday night, Villanova would do battle with Columbia from Finneran Pavilion on Villanova campus. This game would be the the season debut for WEric Dixon who was suspended for the 1st game of the season & the reaction Dixon got when introduced

Lod ovation as #Villanova Eric Dixon gets Introduced for 1st game of season #NOVAvsColumbia pic.twitter.com/laL4qqPqur — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 7, 2024

Lineup:

How the game went:

Eric Dixon would score the Wildcat’s first 7 points of the game & in the process, he would hit a milestone by hitting 1500 career points. Columbia would put the pressure on the Wildcats and keep the game close & at one point in the first half, Villanova would have lead of 8 at 28-20 with 5:58 left in the half, the Lions would make it challenging for the Wildcats to close the half & Columbia took 39-37 lead at halftime, the Wildcats looked sloppy & Eric Dixon had 19 points in the half.

Going into the second half, what could the Wildcats do to make up for all the mistakes that they were making which opened the door for Columbia? The answer to that is the Wildcats started the 2nd half with Airball & Eric Dixon would pickup where he left off in the first half, The refs would make some very questionable calls and the fans did not agree with them & the Wildcats would make more mistakes & the Lions made them pay.

Whatever attempt Villanova was trying to make to get back into the game Columbia on two separate times would have the lead as high as 13 with the last being 77-64 with 3:17 left.

There was a good amount of Boooooo as the Final Horn went off as Columbia came to the main line and took down Villanova 90-80 in what are saying is a very bad loss for Villanova that could haunt them later in the season if they are fighting for a NCAA Tournament At Large

Several fans saying about#Villanova loss to Columbia "How can this happen" "A High School team plays better that Nova"#NOVAvsColumbia pic.twitter.com/oxjEWuWLha — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 7, 2024

Postgame:

Villanova Coach Kyle Neptune:

Villanova Eric Dixon:

Asked #Villanova Eric Dixon about how he looked in 1st game of season#NovaNation #NOVAvsColumbia pic.twitter.com/gHgyU5EUxt — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) November 7, 2024

Final Numbers:

What is next:

After a performance that Villanova showed, there is a lot of be concerned about & they need to get it fixed fast as they will do battle with NJIT on Friday, November 8 from Finneran Pavilion.