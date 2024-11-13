Vinny Curry To Retire As An Eagle Thursday Night

The Eagles will be bringing back another player from the franchise’s past. Already this year they’ve had appearances by players like Nick Foles with his retirement and LeSean McCoy.

On Thursday, it will be Vinny Curry who will be back in the Linc.

This Thursday, Vinny Curry will officially retire as a Philadelphia Eagle. Congratulations on a great career, Vinny! pic.twitter.com/iQGfG0yO1a — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2024

Curry was originally a second-round pick of the Eagles in the 2012 draft. He was the team’s third selection in the draft following Fletcher Cox and Mychal Kendricks. Nick Foles was the team’s next pick in the third round.

Following his being drafted by the team, he played out his first contract before receiving a five-year extension from the Eagles. He was released as a cap-saving move midway through that contract and signed with Tampa Bay during the 2018 offseason.

That wasn’t the end of his time in Philadelphia, however, as just one year later he returned to the Eagles for what became a two-year stint.

He ended his career with two seasons with the Jets, though he didn’t play in 2021 due to the discovery of a rare disease that required his spleen be removed.

He did not play during the 2023 season.

In all, Curry was signed for 11 NFL seasons and was able to play 10 of them. Eight of those seasons came with Philadelphia, the team he grew up in New Jersey rooting for.

For the Eagles, he recorded 137 tackles, 30 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, largely as a rotational player.

His only year as a “starter” was with Jim Schwartz’s heavy rotations in 2017, when he had a career-high in tackles and helped the Birds to their first-ever Super Bowl Championship.