White Hat Studios Partners With BetPARX To Launch Casino Games In Pennsylvania

White Hat Studios, the “house of brands” provider and leading developer in the U.S. iGaming industry, has launched its market-leading titles with prominent operator betPARX in Pennsylvania to advance its presence in the regulated state.

betPARX’s online casino platform has officially launched White Hat Studios’ branded games in Pennsylvania

White Hat Studios’ branded games are now live on betPARX’s online casino platform in the Keystone state. Popular hit titles include Ted Cashlock™ and Almighty Buffalo Megaways™.

Gamblers of betPARX can also play a variety of award-winning table games and a selection of slots that are integrated with the studio’s progressive Jackpot Royale™ mechanic.

Upcoming game launches include Big Bill Frenzy™, Blackjack Player’s Choice™, Thriller Gorilla Cashpots™, Big Hits Blazinator™, Crabbing’ For Cash™ Extra Big Splash Jackpot Royale™, Bon Bomb™ Luxpots™ Megaways™ Jackpot Royale™.

As part of a multi-state agreement, the studio will also launch its content with betPARX across Michigan and New Jersey in the months ahead.

The Pennsylvania launch has only further expanded the company’s presence in the U.S., since titles are available to players across all seven regulated iGaming states.

iGaming operator’s strategic goal is to become the leading provider in the U.S.

Furthermore, the iGaming operator continues to “produce distinctive and entertaining content to aid its strategic goal of becoming the leading provider in the U.S.,” according to the press release.

Daniel Lechner, VP Sales & Marketing at White Hat Studios, said: “This is an exciting moment for White Hat Studios as we launch our content with betPARX, a prominent operator across the U.S., to continue in expanding our footprint in the U.S. market.

“This will allow even more Pennsylvanians than ever before to gain access to our full content offering, with customers in the U.S. already enjoying the innovative and exciting qualities of our titles.”

Gil Bushkin, Senior Director of Marketing at betPARX, said: “We’re thrilled to have gone live with the company to deliver their immersive games on our easy-to-use platform for players across Pennsylvania, with Michigan and New Jersey to follow suit.

“Integrating White Hat Studios’ complete offering marks an exciting milestone for us in the journey to becoming one of the leading operators in the U.S., and we remain committed to providing our users with the best and most rewarding iGaming experiences.”