White Hat Studios Partners With Fanatics Casino To Launch In Pennsylvania

White Hat Studios is partnering with Fanatics Betting and Gaming to integrate its games into the online Fanatics Casino in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, while White Hat Studios is the content division of iGaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming.

White Hat Studios is set to offer Fanatics Casino players access to its popular, state-of-the-art slots

Moreover, White Hat Studios will offer Fanatics Casino players access to slots, including The Goonies: Hey You Guys!™, Almighty Buffalo™ Megaways™, and Ted Cash Lock™.

Conor Grant, Vice President of Gaming at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “White Hat’s diverse content portfolio brings a compelling mix of branded and original content that will resonate well with our players. The addition of these titles strengthens our casino offering. … We’re excited to introduce them to our growing community of players.”

Daniel Lechner, SVP of Sales and Marketing at White Hat Studios, added: “Fanatics is one of the biggest U.S. brands. … We are delighted to forge this partnership to provide our most popular slots to players across Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“We strive to deliver premium gaming experiences that allow gamers to interact with their favorite brands in a completely unique way. … The collaboration with Fanatics Casino will ensure players across these two key states have access to our distinctive IP content.”

“[This] marks a fantastic opportunity for players to experience the entertainment that White Hat’s games are known for. We’re confident that players will love the fresh content and engaging gameplay we will add to the platform.”

Fanatics Betting and Gaming is available in 22 U.S. states

In August, Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched its sportsbook in Louisiana. Additionally, the firm launched in the state in partnership with Boomtown Casino & Hotel. The sportsbook is now available in 22 U.S. states after acquiring the U.S. businesses of PointsBet. The firm began acquiring PointsBet’s businesses in August 2023.

Furthermore, White Hat Studios continues to expand its U.S. presence, particularly in the Keystone State. Earlier this summer, the content supplier entered a multi-state partnership with betPARX.

In fact, its games were launched on the company’s Pennsylvania online casino. White Hat also announced a partnership with bet365 Casino in Pennsylvania shortly after its launch in the state.

Founded in 2021, White Hat Studios offers over 100 titles, including slots, jackpot slots, and table games. It also has a dedicated Jackpot system and Jackpot Royale™, which is live with over 20 jackpot games.