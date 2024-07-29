WhiteHat Studios Partners With Bet365 To Launch Online Casino Games In PA

Sports Betting

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
In the US Gaming industry, White Hat Studios is the “house of brands” provider that is looking to strengthen its reach in two states. They’ve secured a contract with global sportsbook and online operator, bet365. Earlier this week, bet365 went live in Pennsylvania, officially launching an online casino and sportsbook. This agreement with White Hat Studios helps their immersive portfolio be available to residents in PA using bet365. Additionally, bet365 is now the 22nd online casino platform in Pennsylvania. They will feature over 400 online slots and several dealer games including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Additionally, bet365 casino members will have access to White Hat Studio’s wide variety of table games. Players will also have access to the Jackpot Royale, a game that has helped the company become one of the top leading providers in the US. A bet365 spokesperson had this to say in a White Hat Studios press release.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming White Hat Studios onto the bet365 platform across Pennsylvania. Supplying our players with the most entertaining sportsbook and online casino offering is integral to our continued long-term growth strategy in the US and partnering with the house of brands provider will help us succeed in accomplishing these goals.” – said a bet365 spokesperson 

White Hat should have no problem entering the gaming market in Pennsylvania

In all the states with legal online gambling, White Hat Studios was the first to supply them with games. IGT is the only other provider that is available in all seven legal gambling states. They include Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, and West Virginia. White Hat has been available in Pennsylvania for over a year. To enhance its presence in the Keystone State, White Hat partnered with betPARX earlier this month. Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Daniel Lechner had this to say.

We’re excited to partner with bet365 and integrate our award-winning range of games into their online casino offering in Pennsylvania.” – Daniel Lechner

Andy Whitworth, the CEO of White Hat Studios, revealed that the company has partnered with 96% of the US iGaming market. Pennsylvania is set to be the next state that will thrive off the gaming experience White Hat can provide in PA.

