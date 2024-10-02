World Wrestling Entertainment broadcasted the 693rd episode of NXT on Tuesday, October 1 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. NXT aired live in North America on the CW Network and was the broadcast debut of the brand on the network. In the main event, Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page to win the WWE NXT Championship.
Here’s a look at the results and important takeaways from WWE NXT on October 1.
- WWE NXT #693
- When: October 1, 2024
- Where: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois
- Broadcast: the CW
- Announcers: Vic Joseph and Booker T
- Attendance: 7,089 according to WrestleTix
WWE NXT Results for October 1
- WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Giulia via pinfall
- Chicago Street Fight: Wes Lee def. TNA’s Zachary Wentz
- The Fatal Influence def. Jaida Parker & Lola Vice via pinfall
- Main Event for the WWE NXT Championship with CM Punk as the special referee: Trick Williams def. Ethan Page via pinfall to win the WWE NXT Championship
Notable Takeaways and Moments from WWE NXT on October 1
- Shawn Michaels and Triple H opened the broadcast doing their DX gimmick. They unveiled new WWE NXT title belts and a new WWE NXT logo.
- A returning Cora Jade costs Giulia in her WWE NXT Women’s Championship match.
- Axiom and Nathan Frazer discuss their opportunity to remain WWE NXT Tag Team Champions against A-Town Down Under next week in St. Louis.
- CM Punk tells Ava he will call the main event right down the middle when Lexis King interrupts. Punk tells King to straighten up or continue to battle the ghost of Brian Pillman Sr.
- Cora Jade reminds everyone that she’s the real savior of the WWE NXT Women’s division.
- The Miz hosts MizTV with Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo who will faceoff next week in St. Louis.
- A hype package is shown for Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans on the October 8 edition of NXT from St. Louis.
- It is announced that Jade Cargill, Bianca BelAir, and Kelani Jordan will take on The Fatal Influence in six-women tag team action in St. Louis.
- A vignette airs for a mysterious female wrestler hinting at a debut at the October 27 NXT Halloween Havoc in Hershey, PA.
- CM Punk lays out Ethan Page with the GTS following the main event.