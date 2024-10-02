World Wrestling Entertainment broadcasted the 693rd episode of NXT on Tuesday, October 1 from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. NXT aired live in North America on the CW Network and was the broadcast debut of the brand on the network. In the main event, Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page to win the WWE NXT Championship.

Here’s a look at the results and important takeaways from WWE NXT on October 1.

WWE NXT #693

When : October 1, 2024

: October 1, 2024 Where : Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois Broadcast : the CW

: the CW Announcers : Vic Joseph and Booker T

: Vic Joseph and Booker T Attendance: 7,089 according to WrestleTix

WWE NXT Results for October 1

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) def. Giulia via pinfall

Chicago Street Fight: Wes Lee def. TNA’s Zachary Wentz

The Fatal Influence def. Jaida Parker & Lola Vice via pinfall

Main Event for the WWE NXT Championship with CM Punk as the special referee: Trick Williams def. Ethan Page via pinfall to win the WWE NXT Championship

Notable Takeaways and Moments from WWE NXT on October 1