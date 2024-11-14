News

Details Released on the Xfinity Live! Expansion

Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Details Released on the Xfinity Live! Expansion Xfinity Live! Expansion | Rendering: Comcast-Spectacor

 

On Wednesday, Comcast-Spectacor and The Cordish Companies unveiled details on the $15 million upgrade to Xfinity Live! and the South Philadelphia Sports Complex area. The long-rumored upgrades include renovations to the existing Xfinity Live! structure, as well as an additional community plaza, and new two-story building featuring an upscale rooftop bar.

In addition to the two-story building and bar, new additions to Xfinity Live! community plaza include:

  • Expansion of PBR Cowboy Bar including an outdoor stage/backyard area
  • Open-air beer garden
  • Crush Bar, featuring freshly made Crush drinks
  • Upgrade of the turf area for activities and community events
  • Dedicated food truck area
  • New state of the art audio-visual set up including LED screens for sports viewing
  • Public art installations throughout the plaza

Additional renovations of the current Xfinity Live! are already ongoing. These renovations include:

  • Expansion of Broad Street Bullies Pub into the NBC Sports Arena
  • Expansion of Chickie and Pete’s
  • A/V enhancements including additional LED screens
  • Indoor/outdoor patio space at Citizens Bank Park

The $15 million upgrade to Xfinity Live! is the final step (for now) in revamping the South Philadelphia Sports Complex area which included the recently completed $400 million renovation of the nearly 30-year-old Wells Fargo Center. There are plans for additional development at the site including a 5,500-concert venue, a hotel, and additional retail shops. There has been some talk of a new arena for the winter sports teams in the near future as well. Obviously, the elephant in the room is the Philadelphia 76ers desire to move to Center City

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2026. Xfinity Live! will remain open during construction.

Renderings of the expansion can be seen below.

Xfinity Live! Expansion Renderings

Topics  
Flyers MLB News Phillies Sixers Writer: Michael Lipinski
Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski photo
Mike Lipinski
Mike Lipinski has been covering Philadelphia sports since 2005. Previous stops include Section 247 Sports, My MMA News, and more. He has been a part of the Sports Talk Philly team since 2019. He is the editor of Philadelphia Phillies content, co-editor for college football covering mainly the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and dabbling in all other sports. Follow him on social media channels -Twitter & Threads- @MLipinskiSports
View All Posts By Mike Lipinski

Related To News

Phillies
Phillies Rumors: Could Alex Bregman Replace Alec Bohm?

Phillies Rumors: Could Alex Bregman Replace Alec Bohm?

Author image Mike Lipinski  •  45min
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Activated
Eagles Injury Update: Jordan Mailata Activated
Author image Paul Bowman  •  11h
Eagles
Vinny Curry To Retire As An Eagle Thursday Night
Vinny Curry To Retire As An Eagle Thursday Night
Author image Paul Bowman  •  13h
Eagles
Eagles Transactions: TE Jack Stoll Waived
Eagles Transactions: TE Jack Stoll Waived
Author image Paul Bowman  •  13h
Phillies
Bryce Harper wins 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award
Bryce Harper wins 2024 Louisville Silver Slugger Award
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  3h
Phillies
Phillies Trade Rumors: Bohm on the Block
Phillies Trade Rumors: Bohm on the Block
Author image Mike Lipinski  •  3h
News
Rivers Casino Table Games Dealer Charged with Dealing Nearly 200 Fraudulent Blackjack Hands
Rivers Casino Table Games Dealer Charged with Dealing Nearly 200 Fraudulent Blackjack Hands
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 12 2024
Go to top button