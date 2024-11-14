Details Released on the Xfinity Live! Expansion

On Wednesday, Comcast-Spectacor and The Cordish Companies unveiled details on the $15 million upgrade to Xfinity Live! and the South Philadelphia Sports Complex area. The long-rumored upgrades include renovations to the existing Xfinity Live! structure, as well as an additional community plaza, and new two-story building featuring an upscale rooftop bar.

In addition to the two-story building and bar, new additions to Xfinity Live! community plaza include:

Expansion of PBR Cowboy Bar including an outdoor stage/backyard area

Open-air beer garden

Crush Bar, featuring freshly made Crush drinks

Upgrade of the turf area for activities and community events

Dedicated food truck area

New state of the art audio-visual set up including LED screens for sports viewing

Public art installations throughout the plaza

Additional renovations of the current Xfinity Live! are already ongoing. These renovations include:

Expansion of Broad Street Bullies Pub into the NBC Sports Arena

Expansion of Chickie and Pete’s

A/V enhancements including additional LED screens

Indoor/outdoor patio space at Citizens Bank Park

The $15 million upgrade to Xfinity Live! is the final step (for now) in revamping the South Philadelphia Sports Complex area which included the recently completed $400 million renovation of the nearly 30-year-old Wells Fargo Center. There are plans for additional development at the site including a 5,500-concert venue, a hotel, and additional retail shops. There has been some talk of a new arena for the winter sports teams in the near future as well. Obviously, the elephant in the room is the Philadelphia 76ers desire to move to Center City.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2026. Xfinity Live! will remain open during construction.

Renderings of the expansion can be seen below.

Xfinity Live! Expansion Renderings