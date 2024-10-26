Yale with close to 500 Yards of offense outplays Penn in Primetime

Philadelphia: It is always exciting when you get to host a home game on national tv and that is what we saw on Friday night as the Penn Quakers took on the Yale Bulldogs from Franklin Field. Penn came into the game at 2-3 on the season while Yale made their way to Philly with a 3-2 record.

How the game went:

Yale would take their first two 2 drives of the game on offense for Touchdowns & the Penn Defense just looked lost and confused out there & the Quakers would finally get on the board early in the second quarter with FG to show that they got fight in them to make this a competitive game.

Near the end of the second quarter, the Quakers would finally get into the endzone near the end of the 2nd quarter

Q2 0:43 | Yale 21, Penn 10 Kid's got legs! 👀 O'Brien scampers five yards for the score!#FightOnPenn x #BEGREAT pic.twitter.com/jgg1xQSTaC — Penn Football (@PennFB) October 26, 2024

The entire first half was completely dominated by Yale which made some big plays while the Quakers with a touchdown to end the 2nd quarter is showed that they were trying to make this a game as they would be down 21-10 at halftime,

Could Penn come out in the second half & bring the fight to Yale & the answer was NO as the Quakers would do nothing with their first drive of 2nd half while Yale drove down & scored a touchdown on 4th & Goal to increase the lead to 28-10, the Quakers would get things going as they got it down to the Yale 1 and got stopped on 4th & Goal, in other words, nothing was working for the Quakers.

One of the cool things that you see at every Penn home game at the end of the 3rd quarter is the world-famous Toast Toss

The famous "Toast Toss" that @PennFB does at the end of the third quarter of every home game#FightonPenn #IvyLeague #YalevsPenn pic.twitter.com/YzRqo8N6DB — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 26, 2024

Whatever the Quakers attempted to do to get backed into the game & keep the crowd in it & a lot of things just could not work & Yale would beat them to the punch and make the bigger plays. A crowd of 7,917 would see Yale cruise to a 31-10 win.

Postgame:

Penn Coach Ray Priore

What I asked to @PennFB Coach Ray Priore after 31-10 loss to Yale at Franklin Field #IvyLeague #FightonPenn pic.twitter.com/vVqHFMRZlx — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 26, 2024

Yale Coach Tony Reno

What I asked to @yalefootball Coach Tony Reno after 31-10 win over #Penn at Franklin Field #IvyLeague pic.twitter.com/LMcky79YdP — David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) October 26, 2024

Final Numbers:

What is next:

With the loss Penn Falls to 2-4 on the season & will attempt to get back to their winning ways when they hit the road for battle with Brown Bears on November 2.