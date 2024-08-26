YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining

We are back! After a short hiatus due to technical difficulties, the YWT Podcast returns with a new episode. There’s a lot to catch up on from the results of the NHL Draft, free agency, a multitude of new contracts for several Flyers players, and more.

The guys look at the direction of the offseason and how 2025 can be the career-defining offseason for Danny Briere and company. They also discuss some offseason issues that are more on the front burner, including the Alexei Kolosov situation and Ryan Johansen‘s contract termination.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.