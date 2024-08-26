Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
We are back! After a short hiatus due to technical difficulties, the YWT Podcast returns with a new episode. There’s a lot to catch up on from the results of the NHL Draft, free agency, a multitude of new contracts for several Flyers players, and more.

The guys look at the direction of the offseason and how 2025 can be the career-defining offseason for Danny Briere and company. They also discuss some offseason issues that are more on the front burner, including the Alexei Kolosov situation and Ryan Johansen‘s contract termination.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
