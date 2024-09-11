YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #221 – In Memory Of

As Flyers rookie camp approaches, the hockey world continues to mourn the untimely passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The guys remember and react to the news of the tragedy and the legacy of the two brothers.

Then the attention shifts to rookie camp, where everyone will get their first look at Matvei Michkov. The guys discuss the impending Michkov debut, the latest on Alexei Kolosov, and highlight other prospects to watch in rookie camp.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

