Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #221 – In Memory Of

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #221 – In Memory Of

As Flyers rookie camp approaches, the hockey world continues to mourn the untimely passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The guys remember and react to the news of the tragedy and the legacy of the two brothers.

Then the attention shifts to rookie camp, where everyone will get their first look at Matvei Michkov. The guys discuss the impending Michkov debut, the latest on Alexei Kolosov, and highlight other prospects to watch in rookie camp.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Announce Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule

Flyers Announce Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule

Author image Kevin Durso  •  23min
Flyers
South Jersey-born NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Killed in Tragic Accident
South Jersey-born NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Matthew Killed in Tragic Accident
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 30 2024
Flyers
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #220 – Career-Defining
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 25 2024
Flyers
Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination
Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Aug 20 2024
Phillies
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!
Philadelphia Flyers Forward Matvei Michkov is Taking One Out of the Bryce Harper Playbook!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jul 29 2024
Flyers
Flyers: Konecny Extension Adds to Difficulty of Successful Rebuild
Flyers: Konecny Extension Adds to Difficulty of Successful Rebuild
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 29 2024
Flyers
Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension
Flyers Sign Travis Konecny to 8-Year Extension
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Jul 29 2024
Go to top button