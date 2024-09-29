Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #223 – Worth The Price

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #223 – Worth The Price

The preseason is well underway for the Flyers, and so is the Matvei Michkov Show. The 19-year-old rookie sensation has three goals and three assists in six games, including a two-goal game and overtime winner against the Boston Bruins.

The guys discuss Michkov’s first three games of the preseason and look at other observations from the games so far. They also discuss Jett Luchanko‘s training camp and the possibility that he makes the team as an 18-year-old fresh from the draft.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Familiarity Can Play in Flyers Favor This Season

Familiarity Can Play in Flyers Favor This Season

Author image Kevin Durso  •  7h
Flyers
Flyers: Observations at the Preseason Halfway Point
Flyers: Observations at the Preseason Halfway Point
Author image Kevin Durso  •  9h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Scores Twice in OT Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Scores Twice in OT Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  17h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Roster Taking Shape as Preseason Hits Halfway Point
Flyers vs. Bruins Preseason Preview: Roster Taking Shape as Preseason Hits Halfway Point
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 28 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Pitches Shutout, Michkov Scores in Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson Pitches Shutout, Michkov Scores in Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Michkov, Luchanko Hit Home Ice
Flyers vs. Islanders Preseason Preview: Michkov, Luchanko Hit Home Ice
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 26 2024
Flyers
Alexei Kolosov Set to Report to Flyers Camp
Alexei Kolosov Set to Report to Flyers Camp
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Sep 26 2024
Go to top button