YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #223 – Worth The Price

The preseason is well underway for the Flyers, and so is the Matvei Michkov Show. The 19-year-old rookie sensation has three goals and three assists in six games, including a two-goal game and overtime winner against the Boston Bruins.

The guys discuss Michkov’s first three games of the preseason and look at other observations from the games so far. They also discuss Jett Luchanko‘s training camp and the possibility that he makes the team as an 18-year-old fresh from the draft.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.