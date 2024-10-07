YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #224 – 2024-25 NHL Season Preview

The guys are back as the 2024-25 NHL season gets underway.

For the Flyers, the final roster appears to be set and includes more than one rookie looking to establish his place within the team. Joining Matvei Michkov is Jett Luchanko, at least for potentially the first nine games of the season on an extended tryout. The guys discuss the decision to keep Luchanko around.

The guys also look at the Flyers upcoming season and the keys to success. They then turn their attention to the rest of the NHL, and which teams will make the playoffs.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

