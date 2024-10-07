Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #224 – 2024-25 NHL Season Preview

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #224 – 2024-25 NHL Season Preview

The guys are back as the 2024-25 NHL season gets underway.

For the Flyers, the final roster appears to be set and includes more than one rookie looking to establish his place within the team. Joining Matvei Michkov is Jett Luchanko, at least for potentially the first nine games of the season on an extended tryout. The guys discuss the decision to keep Luchanko around.

The guys also look at the Flyers upcoming season and the keys to success. They then turn their attention to the rest of the NHL, and which teams will make the playoffs.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
