YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #225 – The Summer Core

The Flyers season opened this weekend with mixed results. The Flyers got a 3-2 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks in Friday’s opener, then lost to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, 6-3.

Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko made their NHL debut on Friday. Luchanko was a healthy scratch on Saturday with an early-season back-to-back. The guys discuss the decision to hold Luchanko out of a game and the potential reasoning behind it. They also look at some strengths and weaknesses of the weekend.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.