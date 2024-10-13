Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #225 – The Summer Core

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #225 – The Summer Core

The Flyers season opened this weekend with mixed results. The Flyers got a 3-2 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks in Friday’s opener, then lost to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, 6-3.

Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko made their NHL debut on Friday. Luchanko was a healthy scratch on Saturday with an early-season back-to-back. The guys discuss the decision to hold Luchanko out of a game and the potential reasoning behind it. They also look at some strengths and weaknesses of the weekend.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Gets 1st NHL Point in Flyers Loss to Flames

Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov Gets 1st NHL Point in Flyers Loss to Flames

Author image Kevin Durso  •  15h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Thrown Into the Fire
Flyers vs. Flames Preview: Thrown Into the Fire
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Flyers Claim Shootout Win to Open Season
Flyers Postgame Report: Ersson, Flyers Claim Shootout Win to Open Season
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 12 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The Opener is Upon Us
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: The Opener is Upon Us
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 11 2024
Flyers
5 Storylines for the Flyers 2024-25 Season
5 Storylines for the Flyers 2024-25 Season
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 11 2024
Flyers
Why Goaltending is the Most Fascinating Position for Flyers
Why Goaltending is the Most Fascinating Position for Flyers
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 9 2024
Flyers
Briere Talks Luchanko, Michkov, and More Ahead of Flyers Season Opener
Briere Talks Luchanko, Michkov, and More Ahead of Flyers Season Opener
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 7 2024
Go to top button