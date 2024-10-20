YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #226 – Size Matters

The Flyers continued the start of their season with a week of struggles. An overtime loss to Edmonton kick-started a week with three straight losses, bringing the team’s losing streak to four games.

The guys discuss the areas where things have gone wrong so far, including goaltending and defensive breakdowns. They also discuss the offense’s struggles to finish and what can be done to improve, while looking ahead to next week and the first games against divisional opponents.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

