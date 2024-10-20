Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #226 – Size Matters

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #226 – Size Matters

The Flyers continued the start of their season with a week of struggles. An overtime loss to Edmonton kick-started a week with three straight losses, bringing the team’s losing streak to four games.

The guys discuss the areas where things have gone wrong so far, including goaltending and defensive breakdowns. They also discuss the offense’s struggles to finish and what can be done to improve, while looking ahead to next week and the first games against divisional opponents.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks

Flyers Postgame Report: Flyers Look Sloppy in Loss to Canucks

Author image Kevin Durso  •  18h
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: Welcome Home
Flyers vs. Canucks Preview: Welcome Home
Author image Kevin Durso  •  23h
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Kraken Overpower Flyers in 4-Goal 2nd
Flyers Postgame Report: Kraken Overpower Flyers in 4-Goal 2nd
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 18 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: Finally, the End of the Road
Flyers vs. Kraken Preview: Finally, the End of the Road
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 17 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov on the Board, but Oilers Rally for Win
Flyers Postgame Report: Michkov on the Board, but Oilers Rally for Win
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 16 2024
Flyers
WATCH: Matvei Michkov Scores Twice in 1st, Including 1st NHL Goal
WATCH: Matvei Michkov Scores Twice in 1st, Including 1st NHL Goal
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 15 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Welcome to the Show
Flyers vs. Oilers Preview: Welcome to the Show
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 15 2024
Go to top button