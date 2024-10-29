Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #227 – Frantic Comeback Mode

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #227 – Frantic Comeback Mode

The games and struggles continued for the Flyers in the midst of other news around the organization. The Flyers snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild before losing to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

The guys discuss the continued struggles of the team. They also look at Jett Luchanko‘s return to juniors and the call-up of Aleksei Kolosov.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso

Related To Flyers

Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: 3-Goal 2nd Lifts Canadiens Past Flyers

Flyers Postgame Report: 3-Goal 2nd Lifts Canadiens Past Flyers

Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 27 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Sunday Night Hockey
Flyers vs. Canadiens Preview: Sunday Night Hockey
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 27 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Nets Hat Trick, Flyers Snap Streak
Flyers Postgame Report: Couturier Nets Hat Trick, Flyers Snap Streak
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers Return Jett Luchanko to Juniors
Flyers Return Jett Luchanko to Juniors
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: Minnesota Matinee
Flyers vs. Wild Preview: Minnesota Matinee
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 26 2024
Flyers
Flyers Postgame Report: Another Slow Start Extends Losing Streak to 6
Flyers Postgame Report: Another Slow Start Extends Losing Streak to 6
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 23 2024
Flyers
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Let’s Try That Again
Flyers vs. Capitals Preview: Let’s Try That Again
Author image Kevin Durso  •  Oct 23 2024
Go to top button