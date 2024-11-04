Flyers

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #228 – Hit The Net

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
The guys are back for another episode of the YWT Podcast. On this episode, the guys break down a week with two Flyers wins and a shutout loss to Boston.

Sam Ersson had a strong week with a shutout win and another win allowing just one goal before leaving Saturday’s game with an injury. The guys discuss Ersson’s performance and how his injury can impact the team moving forward.

The guys also discuss the lack of scoring on the roster and the struggles of certain forwards in that department before looking ahead to the team’s three-game road trip.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
