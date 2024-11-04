YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #228 – Hit The Net

The guys are back for another episode of the YWT Podcast. On this episode, the guys break down a week with two Flyers wins and a shutout loss to Boston.

Sam Ersson had a strong week with a shutout win and another win allowing just one goal before leaving Saturday’s game with an injury. The guys discuss Ersson’s performance and how his injury can impact the team moving forward.

The guys also discuss the lack of scoring on the roster and the struggles of certain forwards in that department before looking ahead to the team’s three-game road trip.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

