YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #229 – Development 101

Kevin Durso photo
Kevin Durso
YWT #229 – Development 101

The Flyers had a solid three game road trip with a 1-1-1 record against three challenging opponents, but the bigger story of the week was the scratching of Matvei Michkov for the last two games.

The guys discuss the reasoning behind scratching the rookie and how it can impact his development. The guys also break down the three games, the good and the bad, and look into some possible future lineup decisions for the Flyers.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
