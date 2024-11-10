YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #229 – Development 101

The Flyers had a solid three game road trip with a 1-1-1 record against three challenging opponents, but the bigger story of the week was the scratching of Matvei Michkov for the last two games.

The guys discuss the reasoning behind scratching the rookie and how it can impact his development. The guys also break down the three games, the good and the bad, and look into some possible future lineup decisions for the Flyers.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

