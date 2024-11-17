YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #230 – Michkov Has A Moment

It was a big week for the Flyers, who go 3-0-0 on the week and extend their points streak to five games. In the process, Matvei Michkov was back in the lineup and had five points over the last three games, including an overtime game-winner on Thursday in Ottawa.

The guys discuss the response from Michkov and what he could do for the remainder of the season. They also look closer at several other players, including Travis Konecny‘s hot streak, Travis Sanheim‘s consistency, Erik Johnson‘s 1,000th NHL game, and the emergence of Anthony Richard in the lineup.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

