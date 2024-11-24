YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #231 – Whatever They Are

Flyers

Kevin Durso
Kevin Durso
The Flyers had another up-and-down week, suffering two losses to Colorado and Carolina before rebounding with a comeback overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The guys discuss the week that was and take a closer look at Matvei Michkov scoring another overtime winner. They also look at some of the injured players starting to return to the lineup.

Then they discuss the week ahead, and look at four games as a busy November schedule continues.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunesSpotifyAmazon Podcasts and Podbean.

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on social media @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on social media @Kevin_Durso. You can also find all episodes of the YWT Podcast right here on Sports Talk Philly.

Topics  
Flyers Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast Podcasts
I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
View All Posts By Kevin Durso
