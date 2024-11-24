YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #231 – Whatever They Are

The Flyers had another up-and-down week, suffering two losses to Colorado and Carolina before rebounding with a comeback overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The guys discuss the week that was and take a closer look at Matvei Michkov scoring another overtime winner. They also look at some of the injured players starting to return to the lineup.

Then they discuss the week ahead, and look at four games as a busy November schedule continues.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

