2025 Home Run Derby: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Forget the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, the 2025 Home Run Derby — the actual crown jewel of baseball’s midsummer festivities! — is set to take place on Monday night from Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. The 2025 Derby will feature Seattle Mariners‘ superstar Cal Raleigh; the slugger leads MLB with 38 dingers at the All-Star break. Unfortunately, Raleigh is the only 30+ home run hitter participating in the 2025 event. Aaron Judge (35), Shohei Ohtani (32), Eugenio Suarez (31), and Kyle Schwarber (30) will not be participating in the derby. Despite the lack of firepower, the 2025 Home Run Derby should still put on a show.

Here’s what you need to know for the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby from Atlanta!

2025 Home Run Derby

📅Monday, July 14, 2025

🕗8:00 PM/EDT

🏟️Truist Park

📍Atlanta, GA

📺📱ESPN

2025 Home Run Derby Format

As has been the case for a few seasons, the 2025 Home Run Derby will feature eight batters competing over three rounds – first round, semifinals, and finals- to determine the home run champ. The top four longball hitters from the first round will advance to the semifinals where they will compete head-to-head in an effort to advance to the finals.

First Round : each batter gets 3-minutes or 40-pitches (whichever comes first) Bonus Period : a 3-out bonus round begins after the initial period; a hitter receives an extra out for each 425-foot-plus homer they hit First Round Tiebreaker : Longest HR

: each batter gets 3-minutes or 40-pitches (whichever comes first)

Semifinal and Final Round : each batter gets 2-minutes or 27-pitches (whichever comes first) Bonus Period : there is no bonus period in the semis or final Tiebreaker : there will be a three-swing “swing-off” in the event of a tie until a winner is crowned

: each batter gets 2-minutes or 27-pitches (whichever comes first)

2025 Home Run Derby Participants

Player Home Runs SEA Cal Raleigh 38 WSH James Wood 24 TBR Junior Caminero 23 MIN Byron Buxton 21 ATH Brent Rooker 20 ATL Matt Olson 17 NYY Jazz Chisholm Jr 17 PIT Oneil Cruz 16

2025 Home Run Derby Odds to Win

Player Odds to Win PIT Oneil Cruz +325 SEA Cal Raleigh +325 WSH James Wood +400 ATL Matt Olson +800 MIN Byron Buxton +850 ATH Brent Rooker +850 NYY Jazz Chisholm Jr +1200 TBR Junior Caminero +1100

Is Truist Park a Hitter’s Park?

The Braves’ home ballpark is considered one of the top home run ballparks in Major League Baseball, coming in at No. 5 according to RotoWire. Smaller dimensions combined with an above-average elevation and relatively humid conditions make Truist a hitter’s haven.