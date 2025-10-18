3 Observations: Embiid Returns to Game Action, Edgecombe Impresses in 76ers’ Preseason Finale

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Joel Embiid looked good while playing in the preseason for the first time since 2023. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-110 on Friday night at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Embiid finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 19 minutes. V.J. Edgecombe totaled 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and five steals. Tyrese Maxey added 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The Sixers were without Jared McCain (thumb), Paul George (knee), Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Kyle Lowry (rest).

Minnesota was led in the loss by an efficient 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals from Leonard Miller. Jaylen Clark added 14 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Philadelphia opens up their regular season with a road matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Here are three observations from the win over the Timberwolves:

Embiid Shines, Moves Around Well in First Game Action Since February

Embiid playing in the Sixers’ preseason finale generated a ton of excitement. Would he show any signs of rust after not playing in game action since Feb. 22? His play quickly gave a resounding answer to that question. After grazing the rim on his first shot of the game, Embiid went to work filling up the stat sheet against an undersized Minnesota lineup. His first bucket of the game came on a mid-range jumper from the elbow less than a minute into the action.

Two things stood out from Embiid’s performance against the Timberwolves. Embiid normally makes more of a defensive impact through his ability to defend around the rim. In the preseason opener, he made his presence felt through playing active off-ball defense. He generated multiple turnovers using his quick hands and good positioning. On the other end of the floor, Embiid showcased his improved passing ability. He made multiple good outlet passes to set the Sixers up for easy baskets in transition.

Embiid effectively reminded people of the kind of impact he can have on a game when he is fully healthy. He totaled four points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in his first stint on the floor, which lasted just north of six minutes.

The biggest thing to take away from Embiid’s showing in the preseason finale was he looked spry and was moving well. Coming off a season in which he was never fully healthy, there was a noticeable difference in how he was moving around on the floor. He was getting up and down the floor with ease, including on the play below where he went coast to coast before euro stepping through multiple defenders and making the layup.

Embiid simply did not have the physical ability or confidence in his body to make plays like that last season. While it is just one play in a preseason game, Embiid looking more like his normal self is a major positive sign for the Sixers. The next step is to see how his body responds over the ensuing couple days heading into the team’s regular season opener on Wednesday.

Edgecombe Fills Up the Stat Sheet

The Sixers played with a different energy and sense of purpose against Minnesota. From the opening tip, they made it a focus to push the pace and aggressively attack in transition. It did not matter whether it was off a defensive rebound or a steal. The Sixers used Maxey and Edgecombe’s speed to get out in transition and torment Minnesota’s defense throughout the night. The results were a 38 fast-break points. Philadelphia has all the tools to be one of the best teams at attacking in transition this season.

In addition to his success in transition offense, Edgecombe had his best showing of the preseason. The 20-year old crashed the glass hard and used his quick hands to punish lackadaisical Minnesota ball handlers. On the offensive end, Edgecombe found success relentlessly attacking the basket. He made multiple dunks that got the Philadelphia faithful on their feet. After getting off to a slow start as a shooter, he continued to let the shots fly and they eventually started falling. Edgecome’s versatility and ability to play off his teammates are impressive, particularly considering he is a rookie.

Head coach Nick Nurse hinted before the game at Edgecombe being in the Sixers’ starting lineup to begin the regular season. Having a backcourt of Maxey and Edgecombe has the potential ability to give opposing defenses nightmares. Mix in McCain and Quentin Grimes, who made his preseason debut, and the Sixers have a lethal group of guards. Grimes showed no signs of rust in his first game action, totaling 22 points, five assists and three steals off the bench.

Barlow, Bona Battle for Starting Power Forward Spot

At full strength, the Sixers will likely have either George or Watford start at power forward. However, neither of those players are healthy heading into the start of the regular season. As a result, there is an opening for another player to step up and get the starting nod.

Nurse previously spoke about the potential of pairing Embiid and Adem Bona on the floor. In the preseason finale, they experimented by putting Bona in the starting lineup. He made multiple highlight reel plays, including making an emphatic block while playing help defense.

The defensive potential of a Bona-Embiid pairing is immense. Both players are more than capable of defending around the rim. Starting them at power forward and center is intriguing, but Bona is better suited to come off the bench. He stayed out of foul trouble against Minnesota, but far too often the big man’s minutes are limited due to his penchant for committing fouls.

Dominick Barlow is another potential option to open the season as the starting power forward. After getting the starting nod in the team’s first three preseason games, he came off the bench against the Timberwolves. Barlow’s numbers, six points and five rebounds in 20 minutes, will not jump off the box score. However, he plays with a steady presence and has shown the ability to consistently generate extra possessions through his efforts on the offensive glass.