76ers Media Day Takeaways: Patient Approach Around Keeping Embiid, George Healthy; Setting New Standard and More

Media day is a time for optimism and new beginnings, and this year was no different. The Philadelphia 76ers, fresh off a disastrous 2024-25 season, used media day to set a new tone for the upcoming season. At center stage were updates about the health of Joel Embiid and Paul George, two players who will likely make or break the Sixers’ ability to turn things around. Below are three takeaways from the Sixers’ 2025 media day:

Sixers Taking Patient Approach With Embiid and George’s Health

One of the major reasons why the Sixers finished last season 24-58 was an inability to have the star players stay healthy. Embiid and George played a combined 60 games last season. Getting both of them healthy and on the court will play a large role in the Sixers’ ability to have a bounce back season.

To nobody’s surprise, a lot of the discussion on media day centered on Embiid and George’s health. Embiid had an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in mid-April and has been recovering throughout the offseason. Unlike last season when he went into training camp already banged up, Embiid said he is feeling good going into the beginning of this season. Embiid on media day preached taking a patient approach and following the plan he and the Sixers organization have in place.

“I feel pretty good. I think we made a lot of progress over the last couple of months,” Embiid said. “We got a plan in place. Try to check off all the boxes so just taking it day by day. This is still kind of like a feel period where we’re just taking it day by day. Keep getting stronger. Keep getting better. There’s been a few court sessions so everything has been on schedule, but I think with the team final, whatever we have planned, I think there’s not necessarily an expectation. It’s more about making sure everything is right and doing everything right and then going from there.”

Both Embiid and the Sixers have tried a plethora of approaches geared towards managing his health. In years past, Embiid at times attempted to play through the pain. At other moments, the Sixers tried resting Embiid for several weeks after his knee issues flared up. Embiid is hoping taking a more patient approach will pay off this season. However, he stressed the importance of paying attention to his body and taking things day-by-day.

“I think, like, I wanna be as honest as possible. I think going forward, I’m just gonna listen to the body,” Embiid said. “I’ll be honest and say it’s gonna be unpredictable at times and that’s OK. We gotta work with that. We gotta take it day-by-day, and go from there, so I think the only thing I’m focused on is every single time we’re on the right path, keep going. If there’s something that happens in that time, it’s OK. Just focus on fixing it and keep going. That’s my mentality. I know the situation that I’m in and it’s just taking it day-by-day and just listening to the body.”

George, one of the Sixers’ other star players, is also coming off what he called a “rock bottom” season. He battled multiple injuries throughout last season before ultimately getting an arthroscopic procedure done on his left knee during the offseason. The nine-time All-Star said he will not participate in training camp as he continues to ramp up. Where exactly is George at in his recovery from his offseason knee procedure?

“Everything besides full contact,” George told reporters. “I’m in the weight room, I’m lifting, I’m working out every day. I’m on the court. Not ready to start the full ramp-up of conditioning on court with running and stuff like that, but I’m on the court, I’m working out. I’m doing stationary drills … one-to-two dribble moves. I’m still able to move and be active on the court, I’m just not ready to be a full-on contact participant right now.”

George, in addition to saying there is no specific timeline for his return to the court, said he is at a good place in his recovery.

“Just continue to progress, ramp up,” George said. “There’s been no swelling. The swelling has actually been going down as I’m ramping up, so that’s the best possible news, but I don’t think there’s a timeline. The timeline is just how the body is doing as we’re ramping up the work. And again, no swelling is showing up and we’re in a good place to see where I’m at there and be evaluated.”

The Sixers are clearly taking a more patient approach in regards to keeping Embiid and George healthy. The lack of a specified timeline for when the star duo will both be back on the court can be disconcerting. However, the organization seems to have a unified approach to keeping them healthy throughout this season.

“I think we’re — and I think you heard it from them and this is straight from the doctors — we’re not getting into the expectations game,” president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “The doctor’s advice, what Joel [Embiid] said on listening to his body, which is a big component in how doctors manage injuries, that’s gonna be what carries the day this year.”

Through the team’s first practice at training camp on Saturday, things seem to be progressing well for both Embiid and George. Head coach Nick Nurse said Embiid participated “quite a bit” in practice, including the live-action portion. George was spotted to the side having an individual on-court session, according to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports.

Multiple other Sixers players also gave health updates on media day. Kelly Oubre Jr., after undergoing surgeries on his left pinkie and thumb in recent years, spent the offseason attacking the scar tissue he developed in his shooting hand. He now has more range of motion in his wrist and fingers. Andre Drummond, who was limited to 40 games last season due to a left big toe injury, said he is at 100 percent heading into this season. Jared McCain, according to Shams Charania of ESPN, is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks once he undergoes surgery to repair a torn UCL he suffered to his right thumb during an offseason workout.

Maxey Steps Into Leadership Role

The Sixers struggled last season to establish a consistent identity. Maxey, entering his sixth season, is showing immense growth as a leader. He gave one of the best quotes of media day about the importance of setting the standard.

“We need to set a standard. This is who we are every single day, no matter who plays, no matter who doesn’t play,” Maxey said. “When you see the Philadelphia 76ers, you’re going to see that [same] team every single night, every single time you turn the TV on, every single time you step foot in whatever arena that we’re playing in. This is the team that you’re going to get, and this is the type of culture you’re going to get. They’re going to do a certain thing, a certain way, every single night.”

One of the things that made the Sixers an especially frustrating team to watch last season was a failure to establish any sort of consistent identity. They were often out-hustled and their offense was disjointed for large portions of the season. Injuries surely played a role in preventing them from establishing any sort of consistent style. However, that is no excuse for the lack of effort the Sixers gave in far too many games last season. It is encouraging to see Maxey make setting a better standard a priority.

“I’ll be one that’s speaking up a lot more,” Maxey said. “I’ve been a lot more vocal on things I see and things I want to help fix. That’s not just because I’m older, it’s because I want to win, and I want to do things the right way. I think when you do things the right way, you get rewarded.”

Sixers Put Emphasis on Playing With Toughness, Physicality

In the same vein as setting a better standard, a consistent theme from the Sixers’ media day was a desire to play with more toughness and physicality. The Sixers could benefit from playing with more of a hard-nosed edge, similar to teams like the rival New York Knicks. Philadelphia far too often in the past was the team getting bullied and out-hustled.

The Sixers made adding more toughness and physicality a priority this offseason. Multiple players mentioned how the team ran “no fouls” 5-on-5 live scrimmages during practices leading up to training camp. Oubre referred to those practices as “footsketball-ish.” Hopefully the added emphasis this offseason on toughness and playing through contact will pay dividends once the season begins.

Following a dreadful 2024-25 season, the Sixers have a lot to prove. Adding more strength and toughness should help the Sixers set a better standard, ultimately leading to better play on the court. Nurse coined the term “pissed off-edness” on media day when describing the attitude going around the Sixers organization. He also spoke about the work the team put in during the offseason to establish a hard-working style of play.

“[Last season] should make us more determined. I think I see that,” Nurse said. “And it goes in a lot of things. If you had been around here at all lately, you’re hearing me talk about conditioning and getting in great shape. How hard they’re getting pushed in the weight room. Lots of those things that kind of enable you to play with some toughness, physicality. Push through when you think you’re tired, that you’re not. I think we take care of some of that stuff. Listen, I want you to walk away from the game and say ‘Jeez, they played their [butts] off tonight.’ That’s it.”

Establishing an identity centered around playing with effort, toughness and physicality should go a long way towards helping the Sixers recover from their disastrous previous season.