Boneheaded Play End the Phillies Season, Dodgers Win 2025 NLDS in Excruciating Fashion

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in extra innings on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium, clinching their spot in the 2025 National League Championship Series in a finish that defies logic.

In a series defined by missed chances and missteps, it ended fittingly — with a head-scratching, boneheaded play that left Phillies fans in stunned silence. A routine comebacker to Orion Kerkering turned chaotic, he panicked, threw the ball away, and just like that, the Phillies’ season was over.

It capped an excruciating series where Philadelphia’s biggest names — from Bryce Harper to Trea Turner — struggled to find their rhythm when it mattered the most. What had been one of baseball’s most explosive lineups suddenly looked tentative, pressing under the Postseason spotlight.

The loss ends another promising postseason run for the Phillies, who entered October looking to return to the World Series for the second time in four seasons. Instead, it’s the Dodgers moving on to defend their title.

More soon…