Eagles Injury News: Haason Reddick To Have Surgery On Injured Thumb

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Joe Rondone. The Republic

The Eagles already lost a linebacker when Shaun Bradley went down during the first preseason game.

One of their other veteran defenders continues to deal with an injury as his own as Haason Reddick has been sitting out practice due to a thumb injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Reddick will be getting surgery due to the injury suffered earlier this week.

The reports are that the Eagles expect Reddick to be back for week one, so the hope is that the plan is feasible.

The Eagles will open the season September 10 in New England. That gives Reddick 24 days from today to be ready.

The Eagles do have a deep defensive line rotation, but losing a player of Reddick’s caliber always hurts.

On the brighter side, that may mean more reps for some of the depth guys down the chart while Reddick recovers.

